The PGA Tour is undergoing a lot of changes under new CEO Brian Rolapp. Revamped social media plans have been the first thing fans have seen, but reports indicate many things are in consideration. Something the PGA Tour should be fixing is their fall schedule, which is underway with a sponsorship from YouTube golf stars, Good Good Golf.

We officially have our own @PGATOUR event, the Good Good Championship! Coming to you November 9th – 15th 2026: Austin, TX Stay tuned on @GoodGoodChamp pic.twitter.com/cBY35qZ2vf — Good Good Golf (@goodgood_golf) October 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Good Good Championship will be from November 9-15 in Austin, Texas in 2026. The field may be weak, as is traditional with the fall schedule, but the PGA Tour will get a lot of exposure from the popular YouTube page. Good Good Golf has 1.97 million subscribers on YouTube.

The 2025 PGA Tour schedule has the Butterfield Bermuda Championship slated to end on November 16. Whether that championship will be moved to a different date in the schedule or go away has not been announced yet. While there is a limited ceiling on a golf tournament during NFL season, this sponsorship will get more eyes on the tournament.

Good Good Golf sponsors professional golfers and caddies on the PGA Tour. Most notably, Wyndham Clark's caddie, John Ellis, wears a Good Good hat for every event. The group has also hosted live events with other YouTube creators that were broadcast live on Peacock and Golf Channel. But this will be a full professional event.

The Good Good Championship will take place at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek in Austin, Texas. It is the first PGA Tour event to ever be held at the course. Other famous Tom Fazio designs include 2027 Ryder Cup host Adare Manor in Ireland, Pinehurst No. 4, 6, and 8, and Shadow Creek in Las Vegas.

The PGA Tour's schedule is mostly out, but the fall schedule is still coming together. Will there be any more unique sponsors? Which other YouTube groups should buy a Tour event?