It’s hard to imagine the Miami Dolphins sticking with Mike McDaniel much longer, and the owner doesn’t seem happy with the current situation. However, life goes on for the team, and McDaniel is sticking with Tua Tagovailoa as the starting quarterback, according to a post on X by Barry Jackson.

“Will Tua take all the first team snaps in practice and remain starter at least next several weeks? Yes, McDaniel said. He will be starter this week.”

Miami has a record of 1-5 on the season and is coming off an embarrassing 31-6 loss to the lowly Browns. Tagovailoa is posting the worst numbers of his six-year NFL career. He has completed 67.8% of his passes and has 11 touchdown tosses, but his 10 interceptions top the NFL in a category no quarterback wants to lead.

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel looking over the QB situation

McDaniel said he will look hard and long at what Tagovailoa is bringing to the team, according to NBC Sports via a team transcript.

“Yeah, it will be tape-driven,” McDaniel said. “I will have to take a look at the tape, but before watching the tape, [and] I don’t want to overconclude anything. I think, when you turn the ball over, you know, it is the number one indicator of wins and losses. And it negatively affects the team. I think there’s multiple factors in those turnovers. I know at least one or two of them were extremely preventable from Tua. And he knows that just wasn’t good enough. We’ll watch the tape and change our style of play if we [have] to.

“Everything is on the table. When you go to a game, you fully know you have the capability to win and get handed a very, very humbling loss. There’s no ifs, ands, or buts about it. Guys need to be professionals and step up to the plate. And every person on our team, if you’re saying it’s me, it’s you. I told the team, that’s what I have to subscribe to. And we will be diligent in our cleanup of this game and the opponent for next week. Because you’re not just going to win games and our team, you know, we say we want to win games so we have to do the things necessary to win games. Until that happens, we will lose games.”