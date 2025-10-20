It took seven weeks, but Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter finally scored a touchdown as one of the NFL's best two-way players, and his wife, Leanna, was thrilled.

She took to her Instagram Stories to shout-out her husband after he scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Jaguars' game against the Los Angeles Rams in London, England (via the New York Post). “ABOUT. TIME. !!!!!” she captioned the post.

Hunter and his wife have been together since he was in college. After three-and-a-half years of being together, they got married in May 2025.

Travis Hunter finally scored a touchdown in the Jaguars' latest loss

After six games, Hunter scored his first NFL touchdown in the Jaguars' seventh game against the Rams in London. He had a season-high 14 targets in the blowout loss, catching eight passes for 101 yards.

His touchdown grab came in the fourth quarter when the Jaguars were down 28-0. Hunter's heroics stopped the game from being a shutout.

Article Continues Below

The Jaguars have now lost two straight games after starting the season 4-1. They first lost to the Seattle Seahawks before losing to the Jaguars.

Matthew Stafford threw a season-high five touchdowns against the Jaguars. Hunter recorded one pass deflection in the game, but he did not intercept any passes.

Hunter was drafted as a two-way player for the Jaguars. He plays cornerback and wide receiver for the team. So far, he only has 15 tackles and three pass deflections as a cornerback.

As a receiver, Hunter had 28 catches for 298 yards and a touchdown. He has gained 12 first downs for the team with his catches, and he has also rushed it once for no yards.

Hunter was a star player at Colorado, winning the Heisman Trophy for his 2024 campaign. In turn, the Jaguars picked him with the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

During his 2024 season, Hunter caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns for Colorado. On defense, he had 35 tackles and intercepted four passes.