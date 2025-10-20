The 2025 Arizona Cardinals have had a string of bad luck over the last five games. Arizona started the season 2-0 with wins over the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers but has since lost five straight games in the fourth quarter. They lost the first three on last-second field goals, and then the most recent two were losses thanks to last-second touchdowns, leading many questions for the coaching staff.

The Arizona Cardinals have collapsed in the fourth quarter, losing all five of their games by a combined total of 13 points. According to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, this year's Arizona Cardinals are the first team to do that since the 2017 San Francisco 49ers. It has been a miserable way to lose and has led the Cardinals to be near the bottom in 4th quarter statistics.

The Arizona Cardinals led the Green Bay Packers by as much as 10 and hung with the Packers most of the game. However, the deciding touchdown was scored by Josh Jacobs with 1:50 left. Then, the Cardinals could not score on their last drive, ending the game with the Packers winning 27-23.

“So, we've got to do more to get a win here. It's hard, but I just told them we're hitting a bye here on a skid, and we dug ourselves a hole. There's no doubt about it. We're going to have to dig ourselves out of it, and it's going to be us that does it. So, we got to get reset. Rest up, mentally, physically, and emotionally. We've got to reset ourselves, and then we'll come back to work.”

Arizona already made history previously when they lost to the San Francisco 49ers, the Seattle Seahawks, and the Tennessee Titans in three straight weeks on a last-second field goal. Now, after losing two more games where they collapsed in the fourth quarter, they make even more history as they struggled to close out games.

The good news is that Kyler Murray seems like he is going to be ready to return after Arizona's bye week, setting them up for a jumpstart after the bye.