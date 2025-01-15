The New England Patriots had no shortage of flaws throughout the 2024-25 season, a fact that was emphasized by their 4-13 record that put them last in the AFC East. Newly-hired head coach Mike Vrabel, can pinpoint one area of the time that stands out the most when it comes to needing improvement, offensive line.

“We have to focus on the line because I think that the best teams right now in the National Football League are the ones that still have the best offensive lines,” Vrabel said in an appearance on WEEI's Greg Hill show. “That are changing the line of scrimmage, protecting the passer, have versatility in a run game, can run a zone scheme, can run a gap scheme… with that being said [we] wanna focus on some of those areas,” Carlos Lopez reported via Twitter/X.

According to Pro Football Network, the Patriots' offensive line came in dead last in the NFL in 2024, earning an abysmal 46.6 grade.

“The New England Patriots’ offensive line always looked like it could be an issue in 2024,” Ben Rolfe wrote. “It lacked enough solid veterans or high-upside young players to be a unit that can help elevate a team that is arguably the weakest in the league at WR and RB.”

It does not matter what the Patriots do at other positions on the offensive side of the ball. If the offensive line does not get fixed, problems will persist.

Who could be Mike Vrabel's DC in New England?

Vrabel is expected to have his pick of coordinator candidates on both sides of the ball. According to Chad Graff of the Athletic, Vrabel's top choice for defensive coordinator could present some challenges.

“(Shane) Bowen might be Vrabel’s top choice, but the complicating factor here is that Bowen is still under contract with the Giants as defensive coordinator,” Graff wrote. “And though owner John Mara expressed dissatisfaction with his team’s performance, it doesn’t seem like the Giants are ready to split with the 38-year-old Bowen, who spent three years as Vrabel’s defensive coordinator in Tennessee.”

Putting together a capable coaching staff will be one of the first steps Vrabel and the Patriots need to take as they attempt to right the ship.