A new era has arrived for the New England Patriots as Mike Vrabel has taken over as the franchise's head coach after they parted ways with Jerod Mayo after just one season.

Vrabel – formerly the head coach of the Tennessee Titans – would not be opposed to a reunion with AJ Brown, the top wide receiver from his time in Nashville.

“Yeah, we'll see…I'm proud of his development, his personal development. And working on himself…He's a passionate player, and I love him to death. And I have a very, very close relationship with him.”

Brown, who was traded from the Titans to the Philadelphia Eagles before the 2022 season, has only failed to cross the 1,000-yard receiving threshold one time throughout his six seasons in the NFL. In 2021 – when Vrabel led the Titans to the No. 1 seed in the AFC – Brown only recorded 869 yards receiving and five touchdowns, a career-low season in both categories, off 63 receptions.

Brown has been a valuable piece of the Eagles' offense throughout the 2024-25 campaign, catching 67 passes, making him the favorite target of quarterback Jalen Hurts, for 1,079 yards and seven touchdowns.

As the Patriots look to get back to being a perennial contender in the AFC, Brown could be the type of player to help expedite the process.

Who will be Mike Vrabel's OC in New England?

With their new head coach in place, who will be at the helm of the Patriots offense when the 2025 season begins?

Vrabel confirmed on WEEI that Josh McDaniels, who has been an assistant in New England previously, is on the list of candidates for the job.

“It’s a long list,” Vrabel said. “There’s a long list, and, you know – I’ve had a relationship with Josh, and I’ve had relationships with other offensive coaches and defensive coaches that we’re going to interview and wanna bring in here.”

McDaniels could be a good option as the Patriots try to establish a new offensive identity.