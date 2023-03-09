Mini Motorways has a new update that makes the entire game go full-on Kpop: the Bridge to Busan update is here.

Train to Busan? No, it’s Bridge to Busan for Mini Motorways

Now out on the Nintendo Switch, Apple Arcade, and Steam, the award-winning minimalist strategy traffic management sim welcomes a breezy seaside map in the Bridge to Busan Update, out today.

The game, which has more than four million players, is noted for its relaxing but at times frantic gameplay. In Bridge to Busan, South Korea becomes the newest nation added to the iconic and diverse geographic lineup for civil engineers to expand, joining New Zealand, Japan, Germany, Poland, Portugal, and many more. Known as the “Summer Capital” of the country, Busan is well renowned for its bustling ship ports and even busier streets. Shopping and street festivals are prevalent, filling the community with countless map pins in need of carpools and motorways.

From the Nakdong River to the Port of Busan, the new Busan map offers a chance to redesign Korea’s famous coastal city. With over 3.5 million residents, iconic bridges, and world-renowned beaches, Busan offers you the opportunity to create efficiency from chaos in this bustling metropolis!

The free update also adds new challenges across Daily Challenges, Weekly Challenges, and City Challenges, which gives players more replayability as well as more challenge for those who seek it. But why would you? Just relax and let those challenges get unlocked naturally as you get better at the game. Don’t sweat failure. Relax!

Mini Motorways is the little sibling of the much-earlier title Mini Metro, which plays similarly in a relaxed and minimalist traffic sim management gameplay. Mini Motorways adds lighter, pastel colors, and cuter, more modernized design, and additional gameplay improvements that polish the gameplay systems generated initially by Mini Metro.