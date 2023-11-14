Flames head coach Jamey Chadwell sparked Mississippi State football coaching rumors after his peculiar tweet on X.

The Mississippi State football program is undergoing massive change after the firing of Zach Arnett. There are many in line to take the former Bulldog's spot, but the latest coaching rumors center around Liberty football HC Jamey Chadwell.

Jamey Chadwell enters the race for the next Mississippi State football coach

Chadwell took to X to Tweet about a Liberty football event he would be speaking at. However, the location provided in his post gave rise to rumors that he was interviewing for the Bulldogs coaching gig, per CFB Home.

Coach Chadwell learned a valuable lesson today about turning location off for his tweets… pic.twitter.com/ysDsyW489F — CFB Home (@CFBHome) November 14, 2023

The bottom of the post shows Chadwell's location as Starkville, MS, the location of Mississippi State. Was Chadwell getting the feel for his possible new home?

Fortunately or unfortunately, the rumors seem to have been dispelled. Many users question the legitimacy of the location on the Tweet. Multiple fans believe the location was photoshopped.

Liberty football fans are sighing in relief after the users called Chadwell's candidacy fake. The Flames are having an incredible 2023-24 season. They are the 25th-ranked team in the country and have not lost a single game.

On the other hand, the Bulldogs would greatly appreciate the services of a coach like Chadwell. The Bulldogs have had an underwhelming season as they are 4-6 and 1-6 in conference play. Furthermore, Mississippi State is on a three-game losing streak as they head into the final stretch of the season.

Zach Arnett did all he could to help the Mississippi State football program following the tragic death of Mike Leach. Now, the team continues to look for new leadership amid their disappointing 2023-24 season.