The entire football world is in mourning with the news confirming the death of legendary college football coach Mike Leach. Mississippi State, the school Leach last coached for, announced that he died Monday night due to complications related to a heart condition.

Twitter immediately got flooded with reactions to the passing of Mike Leach, with countless personalities and fans paying tribute to the head coach.

Former Oklahoma State Cowboys star wide receiver Dez Bryant is just one of the people who never had the experience of personally playing under Mike Leach, but whose lives were touched one way or another by the head coach.

Leach was truly one of the most beloved and nicest characters not only in football but in sports in general. Apart from his coaching acumen, Mike Leach was known for his incredibly quotable interviews.

Mike Leach started his football coaching career in 1987 at Cal Poly. He would become a much more notable college football coach beginning with his stint with the Kentucky Wildcats, the Oklahoma Sooners, and then with the Texas Tech Red Raiders, whom he coached from 2000 to 20009. Leach would try his hands at broadcasting after his stint in Lubbock before agreeing to coach the Washington State Cougars. He coached the Cougars from  2012 to 2019 before heading to SEC to coach Mississippi State football.

Leach was rushed to the hospital over the weekend due to a medical emergency which would later be revealed as a heart attack he suffered at his home in Starkville.

Mike Leach was 61.