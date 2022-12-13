By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The entire football world is in mourning with the news confirming the death of legendary college football coach Mike Leach. Mississippi State, the school Leach last coached for, announced that he died Monday night due to complications related to a heart condition.

Twitter immediately got flooded with reactions to the passing of Mike Leach, with countless personalities and fans paying tribute to the head coach.

Mike Leach’s fingerprints are all over college football. The game would not be what it is today without him. And, as a person, he was one of one. Such a loss — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) December 13, 2022

Man, this Mike Leach news is so sad. And apparently people around him were concerned for his health during last season. No job is worth this. Take care of yourselves. RIP. — Anthony F. Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) December 13, 2022

Former Oklahoma State Cowboys star wide receiver Dez Bryant is just one of the people who never had the experience of personally playing under Mike Leach, but whose lives were touched one way or another by the head coach.

I never played under coach Mike Leach but I respected his philosophy towards the game growing up… RIP COACH you was apart of the birth of how the game is played today 🙏🏿 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 13, 2022

R.I.P Coach Leach! Appreciate you for giving me an opportunity at the college level! Condolences out to his family!

🙏🏽🤍🕊️😔 — Daniel Ekuale (@tanielu_ekuale) December 13, 2022

He rescued the WSU football program from the wreckage of 2-3 win seasons annually, including a school record 11-win campaign in 2018. RIP Coach Leach 😢 pic.twitter.com/t1qqgmaGzA — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 13, 2022

Let me just add this. At it's core, college football is built off young athletes. In the last year, Mississippi State dealt with the loss of former receivers coach Dave Nichol. Then dealt with the loss of teammate Sam Westmoreland. Now it's dealing with the loss of Mike Leach. — Stefan Krajisnik (@skrajisnik3) December 13, 2022

Leach was truly one of the most beloved and nicest characters not only in football but in sports in general. Apart from his coaching acumen, Mike Leach was known for his incredibly quotable interviews.

Mike Leach was basically a family member for anyone in college football media: weird, hilarious, frustrating, don't EVER talk politics with him, and no outsider better say a SINGLE bad word about him — only *family's* allowed to do that. I'm going to miss having him around. — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) December 13, 2022

Mike Leach started his football coaching career in 1987 at Cal Poly. He would become a much more notable college football coach beginning with his stint with the Kentucky Wildcats, the Oklahoma Sooners, and then with the Texas Tech Red Raiders, whom he coached from 2000 to 20009. Leach would try his hands at broadcasting after his stint in Lubbock before agreeing to coach the Washington State Cougars. He coached the Cougars from 2012 to 2019 before heading to SEC to coach Mississippi State football.

Leach was rushed to the hospital over the weekend due to a medical emergency which would later be revealed as a heart attack he suffered at his home in Starkville.

Mike Leach was 61.