Missouri football will face a stiff test in Week 9 on Saturday as they travel to Tuscaloosa to face the No. 15 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide and by the sounds of it, they won't have their QB1.

Brady Cook suffered an injury last weekend in a win against Auburn and although he briefly returned, the signal-caller is considered doubtful for this matchup. However, there remains a very small chance he will try to give it a go. Via ESPN's Pete Thamel:

“Sources: Missouri quarterback Brady Cook is considered doubtful for the game at Alabama this week with an ankle injury. He’s been ‘extremely limited' in practice so far this week. He still may try and ramp up later in the week to attempt to play, but the outlook is pessimistic.”

Cook completed 11 of 22 passes for 194 yards last weekend. He ranks sixth in the SEC in passing yards and is a key weapon for Missouri football in a variety of ways. He went across the street to the hospital to get an MRI on his ankle and returned as it was a home game for the Tigers.

“If it’s not a home game, we’re not able to get over to MU Health and we’re not able to get the MRI and we’re not able to get that read in a timely manner,” Head coach Eli Drinkwitz said, via On3 Sports. “That’s the one time I was very thankful that games lasted three and a half hours. Because if it was a two and a half hour game, it probably wouldn’t have happened. No, it wouldn’t be a possibility if you weren’t at home and very fortunate for MU Healthcare.”

Backup QB Drew Pyne wasn't great when he entered, completing just 10 of 21 throws for a mere 78 yards. Still, the Tigers pulled out a 21-17 victory after scoring 15 points in the fourth quarter.

To make matters worse for Mizzou, running back Nate Noel is also unlikely to play against the Crimson Tide. He's dealing with a foot injury. Noel is the top option in the backfield for the Tigers, averaging 5.9 yards per carry for a total of 503 yards. He and Marcus Carroll both averaged over five yards per carry vs Auburn. Carroll will need to rise to the occasion in Tuscaloosa.