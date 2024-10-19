In an SEC battle of the Tigers, Missouri and Auburn ended the 1st half deadlocked at 3-3 in a game in which neither offense has been able to get much going. Mizzou has left points on the board however, as kicker Blake Craig has missed a pair of field goals in the first half. But perhaps bigger than those missed field goals are the injuries that the Missouri Tigers offense has endured in the opening 30 minutes of the game.

On X, formerly Twitter, college football insider Pete Thamel noted that the school has announced that both Brady Cook and Nate Noel will be out for the remainder of the game with lower body injuries.

Brady Cook came into this week's game against Auburn as the sixth-leading passer in the SEC after finishing fourth in that same category last year. Cook entered the week just over 700 yards shy of overtaking Brad Smith for third all-time on Missouri's career passing yardage list.

Nate Noel missed Auburn's last game, a 45-3 blowout win over Massachusetts, with an ankle injury he suffered in the Tigers' beatdown at the hands of Texas A&M the Saturday prior. The fifth-year senior, who rushed for over 3,000 yards in four seasons at Appalachian State, has been the primary back that Missouri has leaned on in replacing consensus All-American Cody Schrader.

Mizzou has been forced to turn to Drew Pyne, a fifth-year senior who spent last season at Arizona State following a three-year stint at Notre Dame. In three appearances so far this season, Pyne completed 19-of-22 pass attempts for 128 yards. In limited action against Auburn, he hasn't been nearly as productive. At the time of this writing, Pyne is 8-for-17 for 69 yards.

In an interesting twist, after initially reporting that the school had ruled Nate Noel out for the game, Pete Thamel then sent out a tweet at the beginning of the 2nd half that Noel would re-enter the game and test out his injury. Strangely enough, Cook returned to the lineup in the 2nd half too, prompting Thamel to send out yet another tweet retracting what had initially been relayed to him.