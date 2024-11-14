The Missouri football program is gearing up for an important Week 12 test against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday. Missouri will enter the matchup ranked the No. 24 team in the country, and South Carolina will be just above them at No. 24. Unfortunately, the Tigers have to face the possibility of senior quarterback Brady Cook being out, given his injury development.

Cook missed Missouri's Week 11 game against the Oklahoma Sooners due to hand and ankle ailments. Wednesday's initial injury report lists the quarterback as “doubtful” for Saturday's South Carolina matchup, as obtained by On3.

Hopefully, Brady Cook will undergo a speedy injury recovery. He is a valuable part of the Missouri football offense. Through his first eight games of the 2024 season, Cook has amassed 1,575 yards, seven touchdowns, and one interception.

Cook has not played since Missouri's tough 34-0 loss to Alabama on Oct. 26. The game before was a 26-17 win over Auburn in which Cook totaled 194 yards and went 11-for-22 on his passes.

Drew Pyne did an admirable job leading Missouri's offensive attack during the Tigers' 30-23 win over Oklahoma. He racked up 143 yards and three touchdowns. Eli Drinkwitz gave Pyne a glowing review for his performance afterward.

“I just can’t say how proud I am of Drew Pyne for all the crap he’s taken,” Drinkwitz said, per On3. “You know, I feel like I’m up here all the time having to defend my quarterback, which is not great, but for all the crap he’s taken on Twitter and X, for him to come out here, ignore the noise, some of it from y’all in this room, he goes out there and y’all can raise up at me and look like it’s not, but it is.”

If Brady Cook remains out, the Missouri football squad will have more than enough support to hold their own going into their challenging South Carolina matchup.