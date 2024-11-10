Missouri football pulled off an improbable victory in one of the most entertaining finishes of the season on Saturday against Oklahoma. After what was a slugfest for most of the game, the two teams combined for four touchdowns in the final 3:18.

Missouri scored the final two touchdowns of the game after Drew Pyne led a game-tying drive in less than one minute, and then the Tigers' defense stripped Jackson Arnold, scooped up the ball and returned it back for what would prove to be the game-winning touchdown.

After the game, Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz was very blunt about what this win meant to his team, according to Brett McMurphy of Action Network.

“This win keeps us in the playoff hunt,” Drinkwitz said, per McMurphy.

This was a much-needed win for Missouri after it was blasted 34-0 by Alabama in Tuscaloosa in its previous game. The Tigers had a bye week to collect themselves before this contest, and it took everything out of them to get a dramatic win.

Drinkwitz and company also had to get it done in this one without starting quarterback Brady Cook, who missed the game due to wrist and ankle injuries. Pyne had a quiet night in Cook's place before exploding for three late touchdowns.

Missouri win further jumbles SEC race

With less than a month to go until the regular season ends, the SEC race is as close as it can possibly get. Saturday looked like it could bring some clarity in the standings, but instead it only created more confusion.

No. 16 Ole Miss hung onto its playoff hopes with a big win at home against No. 3 Georgia, meaning that both currently have two conference losses. LSU picked up its second conference loss of the season with a blowout defeat against Alabama, and Missouri held strong at two losses by surviving Oklahoma.

That group of five teams sits right behind Texas, Texas A&M and Tennessee, all of whom have just one SEC loss. In total, there are currently eight SEC teams with one or two losses in conference play, and the two spots in the conference championship game are up for grabs.

Georgia and Tennessee will square off next week as Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs fight for their SEC lives in Athens. Then, in the final week of the season, Texas and Texas A&M will renew their rivalry in what could be a de facto SEC playoff game to get to Atlanta.

With the way the standings currently look and the remaining schedules of all of the teams involved, there's a decent chance that we could end up with a massive tie for the second place spot in the conference. There could be up to seven or eight teams, including Missouri, who end the season with two losses in conference play, which would end up in a massive strength of schedule tiebreaker deciding the final spot in the title game.

That path clears if Tennessee beats Georgia next Saturday, but either way, this is looking like a chaotic finish to the season in college football's best conference.