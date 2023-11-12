Cody Schrader absolutely went off in Week 11 of the college football season as he helped Missouri football beat Tennessee.

The Missouri Tigers are back to their winning ways following their huge takedown of the Tennessee Volunteers at home on Saturday, with Missouri football scoring a 36-7 victory. Senior running back Cody Schrader had his fingerprints all over that Tigers win, as he absolutely went off in scorching the Vols' defense that seemingly did not have an answer for him.

In fact, Schrader became the latest member of an extremely exclusive college football statistical club after the scintillating performance he put together versus Tennessee, per ESPN Stats & Info.

“Cody Schrader is the 10th player in FBS history with 200 rushing yards and 100 receiving yards in a game. He is the 3rd player to do it vs an AP-ranked opponent, joining Devin Neal last season vs Oklahoma State and Christian McCaffrey in 2015 vs USC.”

Cody Schrader puts Missouri football on his back vs. Tennessee

Against the Volunteers, the Missouri football star led the Tigers on the ground and downfield with 205 rushing yards and a touchdown on 35 carries to go with 116 receiving yards on only five receptions.

Moreover, Schrader also came just 12 yards short of tying the Missouri football single-game record of 321 yards from scrimmage set by Devin West way back in 1998.

Apart from Schrader, credit for Missouri's win should also go to the Tigers' defense, which held the Vols scoreless in every quarter but the second period.

Schrader has rushed for at least 112 yards in each of Missouri football's last three games while scoring four total touchdowns on the ground during that same span. Back in Week 10, he had 112 receiving yards and a touchdown on 22 carries versus the stout defense of the Georgia Bulldogs, albeit in a 30-21 loss in Athens.