Tennessee and Missouri square off in a pivotal SEC East matchup in Week 11 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. We continue our college football odds series with a Tennessee-Missouri prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Vols are coming off a dominant 59-3 win over UConn, with Josh Heupel's squad racking up 650 yards of total offense. Tennessee enters its most intriguing stretch of the season with Missouri up next and two-time defending national champion Georgia waiting after that.

As for the Tigers, they gave the Bulldogs all they could handle in a 30-21 defeat a week ago. Can they get back on track and snap a four-game losing streak to Tennessee?

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Tennessee-Missouri Odds

Tennessee: -2.5 (-110)

Missouri: +2.5 (-110)

Over: 58.5 (-110)

Under: 58.5 (-110)

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Missouri Week 11

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT

TV: CBS

Why Tennessee Will Cover The Spread

The Vols have had Missouri's number in the Josh Heupel era, and most games haven't even been competitive.

Tennessee won 66-24 a season ago as 18.5-point favorites. Tennessee won 62-24 the season before that as 2.5-point favorites. Tennessee won 35-12 the season before that as 10-point favorites. Combine those three games, and under Heupel's leadership, the Vols have outscored the Tigers 163-60 with the average margin of victory being 34.3 points per game.

Keep in mind that current Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz was on the sidelines for all three of those games.

The common theme in the previous two games was Tennessee's ability to do anything and everything on offense. The Vols racked up 724 yards in the 2022 meeting, and 683 total yards in the 2021 game, and they enter this matchup ranked 13th nationally with 466.4 yards per game.

Tennessee has been more prolific in the running game with 227.7 rushing yards per contest (3rd) and 5.8 yards per rush (5th), but Missouri's defense has been vulnerable against elite passing offenses like Georgia and LSU.

While Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton may be playing to the level of Carson Beck or Jayden Daniels, he could find opportunities since the Tigers are allowing opposing quarterbacks to complete 62.0 percent of their throws (91st). Milton's completion percentage is 65.4 percent on the season.

On defense, the Vols excel at getting to the quarterback with 3.3 sacks per game (10th), and they've only allowed 18.4 points per game this season (22nd).

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook has thrown five interceptions in the past three games. so forcing a few mistakes would be huge in what could be a high-scoring affair.

Why Missouri Will Cover The Spread

While the recent series trends aren't in Missouri's favor, there's an obvious difference with this game.

Simply put, the Tigers are a much better team than they were the previous three seasons. It's not even debatable. This is the best overall group that Drinkwitz has had in his tenure with the program, and they just went toe to toe with Georgia in what was a three-point game with nine minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Talent should reverse the momentum for Missouri, and so should the offensive prowess that has allowed the Tigers to post a 7-2 record to this point in the season.

Sure, Cook has had some interceptions, but he's thrown just two – both against LSU – in Missouri's six home games. Compare that to 10 touchdowns, and he's been great in this setting.

Wide receiver Luther Burden III continues to be one of the top playmakers in the SEC (64 RECs, 958 YDs, 7 TDs), and running back Cody Schrader has 112 or more rushing yards in four of the past six games. He's scored a touchdown in six straight games and notched nine total touchdowns during that stretch.

Burden is currently listed as questionable due to injury, so his status will be essential to the Tigers' success.

Missouri hasn't scored more than 24 points against the Vols since 2018. If Burden is on the field, that should change in this game.

Final Tennessee-Missouri Prediction & Pick

The Vols have played three road games this season.

They won 33-27 at Kentucky, had a great first half but an ugly second half in a 34-20 loss at Alabama, and trailed 26-7 at halftime in a 29-16 loss to Florida. There's not a lot of consistency there.

Missouri took undefeated Georgia to the wire on the road and led LSU 39-35 with three minutes left before Daniels did his thing to lead his team to victory.

The better play in this game is the over since there should be lots of points on the board, but it seems like a good spot for the Tigers to unleash some frustration after being dominated by Tennessee in consecutive seasons.

Missouri is the pick.

Final Tennessee-Missouri Prediction & Pick: Missouri +2.5 (-110)