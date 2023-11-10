Here are two bold predictions for Missouri football as they face the Tennessee Volunteers in a huge SEC showdown.

There are four matchups between ranked teams that were ranked in the College Football Playoff Committee's second edition of their rankings which were released on Tuesday. One of those matchups is going to take place in Columbia, Missouri when the 14th-ranked Missouri Tigers host the 13th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers. Neither team seems likely to catch the Georgia Bulldogs, who are undefeated on the season. Both of these teams have two losses under their belt already and are long shots to catch the Bulldogs to win the SEC East division, but Missouri football could give Tennessee a hard time.

But that doesn't mean these teams don't have anything to play for. Nor that this game will be a lot of fun to watch. Both of these teams have high-octane offenses and very good skill position players. This looks like a great game; that's one prediction. But a game featuring teams this good warrants some more bold predictions.

Missouri football RB Cody Schrader rushes for at least 150 yards

Luther Burden III has been a popular target for bold predictions around these parts, but it is time to give Cody Schrader his props as well. Schrader ranks 15th in the country in rushing yards on the season and eighth among Power Five teams behind Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon, North Carolina's Omari Hampton, Texas Tech's Tahj Brooks, Texas' Jonathan Brooks, Notre Dame's Audric Estime, and Louisville's Jawhar Jordan. Schrader was initially a DII walk-on, but that hasn't stopped him from dominating the SEC. He just ran for 112 yards on the stout Georiga front and hit South Carolina for 159 yards the week before that.

Schrader will have his work cut out for him this week, especially with Burden's status being a concern. Tennessee allows the fewest rushing yards per game in the SEC at just 97.3. That number ranks 14th in the nation. Tennessee has played some great running backs this season and shut most of them down. Kentucky's Ray Davis had 42 yards on only 16 carries a couple of weeks ago. Texas A&M's Le'Veon Moss ran for 62 yards on 15 carries.

Alabama's Jase McClellan did run for 115 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries against Tennessee, however, so it is possible to have success running against them. South Carolina's Mario Anderson ran for 101 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, but 75 of those came on one run. Regardless, if they had success against this Tennessee, it's possible for Schrader to do as well. With how well he's playing, he could put up a monster game.

Both teams score at least 30 points

Vegas projects this game to have a 57.5-point over/under according to ESPN Bet. That number, however, seems a bit low. The Missouri football team has one of the best offenses in the entire country. They average 434.1 yards per game. Brady Cook is one of the better underrated quarterbacks in the country, let alone in the SEC. We just talked about Schrader. Luther Burden III is now seventh in the country in receiving yards after spending the majority of the season at the top spot. Missouri also averages 32.4 points per game and has scored at least 30 points in every game but one since Week 2. The week they didn't was against Georgia in Athens.

Missouri is a potent offensive team, but Tennessee is even more so. They average 34.8 points per game and 466.4 yards per game, which ranks 13th in the nation. They've scored at least 30 points in six of their nine games this season and at least 40 points in four of those games. Quarterback Joe Milton has a bazooka for an arm, is in a quarterback-friendly scheme, and has a plethora of weapons as well.

This seems like a game to take the over. Both of these offenses can move the ball and do so efficiently. Vegas thinks only one will score above 30 points. It very well could be both of them.