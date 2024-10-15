ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Auburn is looking for their first SEC win as they face Missouri. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Auburn-Missouri prediction and pick.

Auburn enters the game sitting at 2-4 on the year. They opened the year with a win over Alabama A&M before losing at home by seven to Cal. They would then beat New Mexico. Since then, they have lost three straight. They lost to Arkansas by ten, Oklahoma by six, and Georgia by 17. Meanwhile, Missouri is 5-1 on the year. They opened up with two big wins, before a tight win over Boston College and an overtime victory over Vanderbilt. They would then lose by 31 to Texas A&M before beating UMass 45-3.

Here are the Auburn-Missouri College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Auburn-Missouri Odds

Auburn: +5.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +160

Missouri: -5.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -194

Over: 51.5 (-115)

Under: 51.5 (-105)

How to Watch Auburn vs. Missouri

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Auburn Could Cover The Spread/Win

Payton Thorne has led the way for Auburn at quarterback. He has completed 77 passes this year on 129 attempts. He has 1,238 yards passing this year with ten touchdowns. He has also run 54 times for 147 yards and two scores. Still, interceptions have been an issue, as he has six interceptions this year. Hank Brown has seen some time when Thorne has struggled. He has completed 27 of 43 passes for 403 yards and six touchdowns and three interceptions.

The top receiving target has been KeAndre Lambert-Smith. He has 24 receptions for the year for 510 yards and six touchdowns. Further, Malcolm Simmons has been solid this year as well. He has 18 receptions for 260 yards and two scores. Finally, Cam Coleman has nine receptions for 212 yards and a score. In the running game, Jarquez Hunter has led the way. Hunter has run 78 times this year for 528 yards and three touchdowns. Further, Damari Alston has 29 carries for 186 yards and two touchdowns.

Auburn is 59th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 47th in opponent yards per game. They are 57th against the rush while sitting 60th against the pass. Jerrin Thompson has led the way. He is second on the team in tackles with 29 tackles while having a sack, two passes defended, and an interception. Meanwhile, Kayin Lee has four pass breakups and an interception. Further, Jalen McLeod and Keldric Faulk have both been great at rushing the passer. Faulk has five sacks on the year while McLeod has three sacks on the year.

Why Missouri Could Cover The Spread/Win

Missouri has been led by Brady Cook. Cook has completed 119 of 184 passes this year. He has thrown for 1,351 yards and seven touchdowns. Further, Cook has just one interception this year, while he has been sacked 11 times. Cook has also been solid on the ground this year, running for 108 yards and four touchdowns.

The top target this year has been Theo Wease Jr. He has 31 receptions for 407 yards on the year while scoring once. The big play threat has been Luther Burden III. Burden has 31 receptions for 398 yards. He has also scored four times this year. Rounding out the top receivers is Mookie Cooper. Cooper has ten receptions for 151 yards this year. In the running game, Nate Noel has led the way. He has 79 carries this year for 471 yards and two touchdowns. Marcus Carroll has also run well. He has 58 carries for 281 yards and five touchdowns.

Missouri is 15th in the nation in opponent points per game this year. They are 17th in opponent yards per game while sitting 45th against the rush and 24th against the pass. Marvin Burks Jr. has led the way. He is second on the team with 27 tackles, while also having a pass breakup and an interception. Further, Chris McClellan is third on the team in tackles and has 2.5 sacks, two pass breakups, and a forced fumble. Finally, Corey Flagg Jr leads the team in tackles with a sack and an interception this year.

Final Auburn-Missouri Prediction & Pick

Auburn is just 3-3 against the spread this year. They have covered in their only road game of the year, losing by 18 to Georgia when they were 21-point underdog. Meanwhile, Missouri is also 3-3 against the spread. They are 2-2 against the spread at home this year. Still, Auburn has struggled heavily on offense this year. They are scoring just 21.4 points per game this year, which is 97th in the nation. Further, they are 73rd in the nation in third down conversions this year. Missouri is 15th in opponent points per game while sitting ninth in defensive third-down conversions this year. Missouri rebounded from their loss to Texas A&M and will get another win in this one.

Final Auburn-Missouri Prediction & Pick: Missouri -5.5 (-105)