The National League defeated the American League in the MLB All-Star Game in Seattle, Washington, Tuesday night, 3-2, which snapped a 10-year drought for the NL.

Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz received MVP honors after he hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning that gave the National League the lead it held on to. He and others were quoted in a story by USA Today's Bob Nightengale about the NL's victory.

“When I was rounding the bases, I was just overwhelmed with emotion,” Diaz said. “A ton of emotions.

“It feels incredible. When we all got here, we all talked about how we were going to bring home the win. I jut didn't realize it was going to be me to bring home the win.”

San Diego Padres closer Josh Hader said the NL team was well-aware of the drought.

“Coming to these things as an athlete, you always want to win,” Hader said. “To be able to experience that, and win this game, it was special.”

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso felt the same way.

“It's awesome,” he said. “I mean, it's a long time coming. I'm just so happy to be a part of it.”

The MLB used to have good incentive with its All-Star game. Before 2017, the winning league held homefield advantage in the World Series.

That no longer applies, but the National League is very happy to win for the first time since 2012.

“Obviously I was aware that I was the first Rockies catcher to be an All-Star,” Diaz said. “I wanted to make the Rockies proud and put my name on the map.”