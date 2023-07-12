The National League is a punching bag no longer after a 3-2 comeback win over the American League in the 2023 MLB All-Star Game.

T-Mobile Park played host to a strange but riveting Midsummer Classic that featured highlight reel catches in the very beginning of the game, memorable exchanges and a thrilling ending courtesy of an unheralded veteran. In the end, the big headline is the NL claiming victory for the first time since 2012. Twitter processed, and even celebrated the long-awaited triumph.

“The National League's drought is finally over, thanks to the most unlikely star, Elias Diaz,” Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports said. The Colorado Rockies catcher hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning off Felix Bautista to put the NL on top. Craig Kimbrel navigated through some trouble in the game's final frame and mercifully ended the losing streak. The first-time All-Star Diaz was named MVP for his efforts. “The National league won thanks to the Rockies. Let that sink in,” Mike Tweeted.

Batting leader and .400 hopeful Luis Arraez of the Miami Marlins also shined at the Midsummer Classic, knocking in a run in the fourth inning with a signature base-hit. He and feel-good story JD Martinez were the only players to register two hits a piece. Other big names like Shohei Ohtani, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Mookie Betts were shut down and did not reach base.

The win could portend a change in fortune for the National League. The last time the squad ended a miserable run- winless from 1997-2009- they won the next three contests. Dominating much of the last three decades has given the American League a slight edge in the head-to-head series at 47-44-2. Hopefully fans will be as engaged in next year's All-Star Game as they were in this historic matchup.