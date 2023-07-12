For a veteran journeyman like catcher Elias Diaz, just earning an invitation to the MLB All-Star Game is special. But hitting a clutch home run to end a 12-year drought for the National League is almost too good to be true.

While Diaz's emotions and excitement definitely left a strong impression, his Colorado Rockies teammates also encapsulated the sheer improbability of his heroic game-winning, two-run shot in the eight inning. “Absolutely ELECTRIC !,” third baseman Ryan McMahon told The Denver Post's Patrick Saunders Tuesday night after the NL's 3-2 victory. “I know myself and a bunch of my teammates were all screaming at the TV in excitement. So cool to see that homer!”

The Rockies have not had much to celebrate this season, or really the last five. Their NL-worst 34-57 record means they will most certainly be sellers ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Diaz, who is batting .277 with nine homers and 45 RBIs, figures to be a hot commodity as teams look to pilfer Colorado's cupboard.

The 32-year-old's breakout year makes him highly attractive around the league, especially at an offensively-limited position like catcher. Diaz has his defensive shortcomings, but he can be a solid addition for a potential playoff team. Judging by the pandemonium McMahon described, the Venezuelan native will sorely be missed if he is dealt by Aug. 1.

That is a late-July problem, however. This night is for the Rockies. It could be a long, long time before feelings of jubilation reverberate through Denver and Coors Field again. Fans would be wise to savor the 2023 MLB All-Star Game.