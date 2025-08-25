After the departure of George Pickens, are the Pittsburgh Steelers looking for more wide receivers? It'd be nice for Aaron Rodgers to have someone other than DK Metcalf to throw to next season, right? That is the common consensus amongst fans, but is that in line with the Steelers' front office goals?

Well, the answer isn't quite as clear as Steelers fans would like to see. According to Steelers insider Mark Kaboly, the answer depends on who you're talking to within the organization. Some people talk about being perfectly fine with the receiving corps around Metcalf and Rodgers. Others say that they might look for great alternatives in the market. It's a confusing cacophony of voices around the team that builds a sense of dread amongst fans.

The Steelers' wide receiver room right now consists of Metcalf, Calvin Austin, Robert Woods, and Scotty Miller. You could certainly do worse than this group, but there's certainly room to find some upgrades at this position. A solid WR2 to bump Austin and Woods down to WR3 and 4, respectively, could help Pittsburgh find more consistency on offense.

With Rodgers' propensity to throw and his abilities, it should be in the Steelers' best interest to get another great wide receiver. Last season, Rodgers threw for nearly 4,000 yards, throwing 28 touchdowns to just 11 interceptions. While his mobility is already shot, the former MVP still has the mind and the arm to deliver accurate passes… as long as he's given enough time in the pocket to manipulate the defense.

Metcalf should at least give Rodgers a big body to target downfield, where he usually shines. Still, having another reliable receiver will help Rodgers adjust to his new surroundings better. He'll at least have some solid weapons from the tight end room and the running back room to take the pressure off.

