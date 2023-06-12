Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge are often regarded as MLB's current most popular players. Mookie Betts and Mike Trout are in the conversation as well. However, it is Ronald Acuna Jr who leads 2023 MLB All-Star voting so far with a whopping 1,086,537 votes, per MLB Communications.

Ronald Acuña Jr. of the @Braves & Shohei Ohtani of the @Angels are leading their respective leagues in the first balloting update for the 2023 ASG. The Scotts MLB All-Star Ballot is available now at https://t.co/QeTzbefggW, all 30 Club sites, the MLB App and the MLB Ballpark App. pic.twitter.com/DJFvIN5qGw — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) June 12, 2023

MLB All-Star voting is far from over, but Acuna Jr is the MLB leader. Meanwhile, Ohtani leads the American League with 924,182. Overall, they are trailed by Aaron Judge who's third with 844,965 votes. Rounding out the MLB top five leading vote-getters are Freddie Freeman (775,503) and Bo Bichette (775,221).

Ronald Acuna Jr has been fantastic for the first-place Braves in 2023. Through 65 games, the outfielder is slashing .331/.402/.563 with a .965 OPS. He's also clubbed 13 home runs and leads the league in steals with 28 already in June.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Acuna Jr has dealt with injury concerns over the years. His resurgent 2023 season has been impressive to say the least. He recently opened up on his '23 performance.

“I put a lot of pressure on myself, like, ‘I have to get back to being who I was before,' and I think that influenced a lot,” Acuna said, via Alden Gonzalez of ESPN. “Things didn't turn out the way I wanted them to. The knee — there were days when it wouldn't hurt, I'd go out and play a hundred percent and I'd tell myself, ‘I'm back,' but then the next day the pain would return. It just kept going like that.”

The Braves will be in a good position to make another World Series run if Ronald Acuna Jr continues to perform at an elite level.