The San Francisco Giants’ search for a second baseman has heated up, and one name makes perfect sense both on paper and in spirit — Chicago Cubs star Nico Hoerner. The Bay Area native, Stanford product, and two-time Gold Glove winner would give the Giants the high-contact, high-IQ presence they’ve lacked in the middle infield for years. But prying him away from Chicago won’t be easy, and it’ll take a bold trade package to make it happen.

Why Nico Hoerner fits the Giants’ vision

San Francisco’s infield in 2025 was a revolving door. Between Tyler Fitzgerald, Casey Schmitt, and Christian Koss, the Giants never found consistency at second base. None of those players posted an OPS above .710, and defensive metrics were shaky across the board. Hoerner would instantly fix that. He hit .297 with 29 stolen bases and elite defensive metrics last year, bringing exactly the kind of stability and athleticism Buster Posey’s front office wants to build around.

Posey has been vocal about wanting more athletic, contact-oriented players — the kind who grind out at-bats and thrive in close games. Hoerner fits that mold perfectly. He rarely strikes out, plays Gold Glove defense, and would slide seamlessly alongside Matt Chapman and Willy Adames to form one of baseball’s best defensive infields.

Why the Cubs might actually listen

The Cubs aren’t in a rebuild, but they’re in a transition. With Dansby Swanson locked in at shortstop through 2029 and top prospect Matt Shaw pushing for playing time, Hoerner’s future in Chicago is uncertain. He’s under contract through 2026 at $12 million per year, and his next deal will likely approach shortstop-level money. If the Cubs believe they can’t extend him long-term, now might be the time to capitalize on his value.

General manager Carter Hawkins has shown a willingness to move veterans for controllable talent, especially when it helps reset payroll flexibility. Trading Hoerner wouldn’t be popular in Chicago, but the return could strengthen a thin rotation and add organizational depth.

The Giants’ trade proposal

The Giants could offer a three-player package built around Hayden Birdsong, Casey Schmitt, and Gavin Kilen.

1. Hayden Birdsong (RHP)

Birdsong is the key piece. The 23-year-old right-hander boasts mid-90s velocity, a nasty slider, and the ability to miss bats at a high rate. He’s also an Illinois native, which adds a subtle hometown connection for the Cubs. Chicago’s rotation depth behind Justin Steele and Ben Brown has been shaky, and Birdsong could be MLB-ready by mid-2026.

2. Casey Schmitt (INF)

Schmitt gives the Cubs a solid, controllable replacement for Hoerner. He can play all over the infield and flashed Gold Glove potential at third. While his bat has been inconsistent, Chicago’s player development staff could help him find more power and discipline. He’s under team control through 2030, giving the Cubs long-term flexibility at second or third base.

3. Gavin Kilen (SS/2B prospect)

Kilen, San Francisco’s 2025 first-round pick, rounds out the deal. The 19-year-old is a polished infielder with strong on-base skills and smooth defensive actions. While still years away, he projects as a reliable everyday player. For the Cubs, adding Kilen would balance the trade by injecting another high-upside bat into their farm system.

This package gives Chicago a near-ready arm, a versatile MLB infielder, and a top-100 prospect. For San Francisco, it’s a steep price but one that aligns with their win-now push.

Why this deal works for San Francisco

The Giants have been busy reshaping their roster this offseason, already adding Adrian Houser to the rotation and Jason Foley to the bullpen. They’ve also signed reliever Gregory Santos to a minor-league deal and remain linked to high-end starters like Framber Valdez and Zac Gallen. The front office has made it clear that athleticism, defense, and clubhouse leadership are priorities — three qualities Hoerner embodies.

New manager Tony Vitello has emphasized playing fast and smart, something that aligns with Hoerner’s skill set. Pairing him with Chapman, Adames, and Heliot Ramos would give San Francisco a defensive identity while improving contact rates in a lineup that finished 26th in batting average last season.

Financially, Hoerner’s $12 million salary fits comfortably into the Giants’ payroll. They’ve avoided massive long-term deals this winter, instead targeting midterm assets that can bridge the gap until their next wave of prospects — like Carson Whisenhunt and Marco Luciano — fully develop.

If the Giants want to compete in the loaded National League West, they can’t rely solely on internal growth. Nico Hoerner represents the type of foundational move that would reshape both their lineup and identity.

Trading Birdsong, Schmitt, and Kilen might sting, but acquiring a hometown star who plays elite defense, runs the bases like a weapon, and fits the organization’s new philosophy would be worth it. The Cubs would get a quality arm and two controllable infielders to bolster their depth. For San Francisco, it’s a chance to lock down a cornerstone player who not only fills a need but brings the kind of energy and reliability the Giants have been missing since their championship years.