With the 2026 season nearing, the Los Angeles Dodgers are dusting off superstar Shohei Ohtani. And they are still basking in the afterglow of what Yoshinobu Yamamoto pulled off in the World Series. But since they’re the Dodgers, why not add to their sparkling rotation with a perfect trade offer for Joe Ryan?

The Dodgers already have a big-gun rotation that includes Ohtani, Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell, and Rori Sasaki. And they plan to begin the 2026 season with a six-man rotation, according to a post on X by Bill Plunkett.

“Dave Roberts confirmed #Dodgers are likely to run with a 6-man rotation again: “I think early, it's hard to say it won't be.”

And while the Dodgers have guys who could fill that spot, a deal for Ryan would potentially give them six studs.

Do the Dodgers need SP Joe Ryan?

No. But this is an organization that thrives on overload. They like to have backup Plan B, C, and even D, if necessary.

Snell is already on the dinged list. So Ryan would be a nice insurance policy. Plus, Glasnow is always a questionable bet to make it through a full season. And don’t forget, the Dodgers had to treat Ohtani like he was pitching his first season of Major League Baseball last year. They massively limited the number of pitches he threw in the regular season.

Ryan posted a 3.42 ERA in 31 appearances for the Twins in 2025, while earning his first All-Star appearance. Even better, his career-high 171 innings increased his value.

Top it off with a 10.2 K/9 stat, and Ryan would fit perfectly into the juggernaut that is the Dodgers.

But here’s the best part. The Dodgers have enough talent in their system to trade for Ryan and not worry too much about the future.

What could the Dodgers offer for Joe Ryan?

Yawn. How about their No. 2 prospect, outfielder Zyhir Hope? The Twins would be all about getting Hope as part of a package.

The 21-year-old Hope is getting better and stronger, according to MLB.com.

Article Continues Below

“Hope has added significant muscle since turning pro, is built like a running back and possesses well above-average raw power from the left side of the plate,” MLB wrote. “His bat speed and strength produce high-end exit velocities. And he has no trouble driving balls in the air to his pull side. He executes good swing decisions as well. But (he) swings and misses at strikes much more than he should, especially at the top and bottom of the zone.”

Yeah, that sounds like a guy the Twins would be willing to bank on as part of their detailed rebuild.

The Dodgers don’t have a ton of top-notch pitching talent in the minors. And they would need to send an arm in this deal. Perhaps the best bet would be Jackson Ferris.

The 22-year-old left-hander might seem a little like a young Blake Snell, considering his delivery, which MLB.com called “complicated.”

“Ferris doesn't always keep his complicated mechanics in sync, which costs him control and command,” MLB wrote. “But he does have the athleticism to make them work. And they do create deception. Adding strength to his projectable 6-foot-4 frame could add some needed power to his breaking balls and help him do a better job of locating his pitches more consistently. He has frontline-starter ceiling and resembles Blake Snell at the same stage of their careers, albeit with better stuff and a cleaner delivery.”

So the Twins get a premier outfield prospect and a potential top-tier starter. Perhaps the Dodgers also have to toss in a guy like 24-year-old shortstop Alex Freeland. But that might be too much of a give.

The perfect trade offer for the Dodgers is the one that benefits them the most. And that means just the two guys for Ryan.

Then, the rest of baseball can yawn through the regular season while the Dodgers win 100 games. Or maybe they don’t win 100 games. But they will still be playing in October. The only question is whether any other major-league team has a gutsy enough team to derail their three-peat bid.

The Blue Jays came close last year. But in the end, Jeff Hoffman couldn’t execute the critical pitches against a pool-noodle hitter in the ninth inning.