The New York Yankees are likely going to perform better than some expect in 2026. The Yankees received some criticism for not making many new additions this past offseason, instead opting to bring players such as Cody Bellinger back. Gerrit Cole and Carols Rodon are set to return from injuries within the first few months of the season, and their returns will feel like additions for the ball club. However, there is one specific player the Yankees should still consider trading for ahead of Opening Day.

Shortstop Anthony Volpe is recovering from an injury and may not be ready for Opening Day. Whether he's ready or not, the harsh reality is that Volpe hasn't played up to his potential with the Yankees. New York wants to win a World Series sooner rather than later, and it remains to be seen if Volpe is the shortstop of the future.

From an offensive standpoint, Giancarlo Stanton is still dealing with elbow concerns. He's going to play through the injuries, but Stanton's performance could be impacted.

Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger and Jazz Chisholm Jr. will lead the lineup, but the Yankees should consider bringing in another bat if they want to make a legitimate World Series run this season, and Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams may be the perfect fit.

Yankees must consider CJ Abrams trade

Abrams, 25, was once a highly regarded prospect with the San Diego Padres. The Padres traded the infielder to the Nationals as part of the Juan Soto deal. With Washington, Abrams continued to develop and even earned an All-Star selection in 2024. While he did not end up on the All-Star team in 2025, Abrams still hit .257 to go along with a .748 OPS, 19 home runs and 35 doubles. He also stole 31 bases.

Jose Caballero may be the Yankees starting shortstop on Opening Day if Volpe isn't ready. Even with Volpe, New York features shortstop uncertainty. Given the Yankees' need for another bat and undeniable questions at shortstop, an Abrams trade simply makes too much sense.

Article Continues Below

Would Nationals trade Abrams?

Of course, a trade requires multiple teams to both want to make a deal. Would Washington even consider moving on from Abrams?

The Nationals' first attempt at a rebuild after trading Juan Soto did not go according to plan. MacKenzie Gore — a starting pitcher who was also acquired in the Soto trade — was dealt to the Texas Rangers this past offseason. It is clear that the Nationals are rebuilding once again.

Abrams is under team control through 2028. The Nationals do not have to move him right now even if they do plan on trading him at some point. Making a deal before 2026 Opening Day would maximize his trade value, however.

The Yankees have top prospects such as Jasson Dominguez and Spencer Jones. One has to wonder if New York would even consider moving Volpe in an Abrams deal. Either way, the Yankees may have enough prospect and young MLB talent to catch the Nationals' attention.

Given their rebuild, one has to imagine the Nationals would at least listen to a trade offer for CJ Abrams. Perhaps a deal could come to fruition before the mid-season trade deadline if the ball clubs are not interested in making a move at the moment. However, acquiring Abrams would immediately fill two uncertainties on the Yankees' 2026 roster.