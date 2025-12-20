MLB rumors: The team that has checked in on Cubs’ Nico Hoerner

“There's also an intriguing possibility with local roots. The Chronicle has learned the Giants have checked in on former Stanford shortstop Nico Hoerner, who's from Oakland.”

Although that may be true, it sounds like a trade coming to fruition is not likely, per Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic. It sounds like the Cubs plan to retain Hoerner on the roster despite the fact that he is due to hit free agency in 2026.

“Nico Hoerner's name has popped up in trade conversations, but those mentions do not mean the Cubs are looking to deal their Gold Glove second baseman. It's unlikely they would move an admired homegrown player who is coming off a 6.2 WAR season (per Baseball Reference) and a strong playoff performance (.419 batting average). The team's current identity — pitching, defense, up-the-middle athleticism, and clubhouse professionalism — is a reflection of Hoerner's personality and production.”

Although rumors peg the Giants as a possible trade partner, it sounds like the Cubs don't plan on moving Hoerner this offseason. He locks down the second base position, giving the team a ton of consistency defensively. His abilities at the plate are solid, too, as the seven-year veteran ended the 2025 campaign with a .297 batting average and .345 OBP while recording 178 hits (career-high), seven home runs, and 61 RBIs.

After reaching the postseason in 2025, Chicago seemingly aims to improve the roster to increase its chances for a potential World Series run. The Cubs are still linked to free agent Alex Bregman, as there is speculation the organization wants to acquire a big improvement at third base.