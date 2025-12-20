MLB rumors: The team that has checked in on Cubs’ Nico Hoerner

MLB rumors suggest that a team is checking in with the Chicago Cubs regarding Nico Hoerner's potential availability via trade.

By 
Google News Preferred Source
Chicago Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner (2) celebrates with teammates after hitting a single sacrifice fly in the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field.

With the offseason in full swing, the rumor mill is buzzing right now, as MLB teams make numerous roster moves to improve their rosters. The Chicago Cubs are the latest team to be involved with the rumors, as it sounds like at least one team is checking in on Nico Hoerner's potential availability via trade.

Article Continues Below

Reports indicate that the San Francisco Giants are the team that has reached out to the Cubs about a potential trade for the 28-year-old second baseman, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.

“There's also an intriguing possibility with local roots. The Chronicle has learned the Giants have checked in on former Stanford shortstop Nico Hoerner, who's from Oakland.”

Although that may be true, it sounds like a trade coming to fruition is not likely, per Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic. It sounds like the Cubs plan to retain Hoerner on the roster despite the fact that he is due to hit free agency in 2026.

“Nico Hoerner's name has popped up in trade conversations, but those mentions do not mean the Cubs are looking to deal their Gold Glove second baseman. It's unlikely they would move an admired homegrown player who is coming off a 6.2 WAR season (per Baseball Reference) and a strong playoff performance (.419 batting average). The team's current identity — pitching, defense, up-the-middle athleticism, and clubhouse professionalism — is a reflection of Hoerner's personality and production.”

Although rumors peg the Giants as a possible trade partner, it sounds like the Cubs don't plan on moving Hoerner this offseason. He locks down the second base position, giving the team a ton of consistency defensively. His abilities at the plate are solid, too, as the seven-year veteran ended the 2025 campaign with a .297 batting average and .345 OBP while recording 178 hits (career-high), seven home runs, and 61 RBIs.

After reaching the postseason in 2025, Chicago seemingly aims to improve the roster to increase its chances for a potential World Series run. The Cubs are still linked to free agent  Alex Bregman, as there is speculation the organization wants to acquire a big improvement at third base.

More Chicago Cubs News
Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Tyler Austin (29) rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs in the fourth inning at Miller Park.
Cubs take low-risk bet on ex-Yankees top prospect in free agencyJosh Davis ·
Chicago Cubs pitcher Caleb Thielbar (24) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers in the sixth inning during game five of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field.
Cubs agree to reunion with veteran reliever to strengthen bullpenBenjamin Adducchio ·
Mar 1, 2021; Sarasota, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Rays Tyler Zombro (82) poses during media day at Ed Smith Stadium. Mandatory Credit: MLB Photos via Imagn Images
Cubs have a new vice president of pitchingZachary Draves ·
tyler glasnow, dodgers, cubs, tyler glasnow cubs, tyler glasnow trade
Cubs’ trade proposal they must offer Dodgers for Tyler GlasnowGarrett Kerman ·
Boston Red Sox third base Alex Bregman (2) hits a home run during the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field.
Ian Happ explains why Alex Bregman is perfect fit for Cubs’ lineupBenedetto Vitale ·
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Hoby Milner (55) prepares to pitch during the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Cubs boost bullpen by landing ex-Brewers relieverBenedetto Vitale ·
You may also like
Cubs rumors: Nico Hoerner’s name pops up in trade talks, but there’s a catchCubs rumors: Nico Hoerner’s name pops up in trade talks, but there’s a catch
MLB rumors: Cubs interested in Marlins trade, but it’s not for Sandy AlcantaraMLB rumors: Cubs interested in Marlins trade, but it’s not for Sandy Alcantara
Cubs’ Craig Counsell drops pivotal Justin Steele injury return timelineCubs’ Craig Counsell drops pivotal Justin Steele injury return timeline
Cubs rumors: Chicago dipping toe in free-agent closer market at Winter MeetingsCubs rumors: Chicago dipping toe in free-agent closer market at Winter Meetings
Cubs must make this trade offer for Nationals’ MacKenzie GoreCubs must make this trade offer for Nationals’ MacKenzie Gore
Cubs rumors: What would happen to Matt Shaw if Alex Bregman signs in free agency?Cubs rumors: What would happen to Matt Shaw if Alex Bregman signs in free agency?
Zac Gallen remains free agency option for Cubs despite initial botched reportZac Gallen remains free agency option for Cubs despite initial botched report
Jeff Passan shuts down Zac Gallen-Cubs contract agreement reportJeff Passan shuts down Zac Gallen-Cubs contract agreement report
Astros quietly lands pitcher in trade with CubsAstros quietly lands pitcher in trade with Cubs
MLB rumors: Cubs to chase Alex Bregman again with Kyle Tucker out the doorMLB rumors: Cubs to chase Alex Bregman again with Kyle Tucker out the door
Starting pitcher says Cubs can win World Series with current rosterStarting pitcher says Cubs can win World Series with current roster
MLB rumors: Why Cubs must not be ruled out of Tatsuya Imai raceMLB rumors: Why Cubs must not be ruled out of Tatsuya Imai race