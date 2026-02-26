While the New York Mets and Juan Soto can strike fear in other teams with their lineup, their rotation may not be up to the same speed. That means adding an arm. And here is the Mets’ perfect trade offer for the Twins’ Joe Ryan.

The Mets sputtered to an 83-79 finish in the 2025 season. By most accounts that fell well short of expectations. But with that in the rear-view mirror, the Mets again enter a new season with high hopes.

ESPN has the Mets at 14-1 to win the World Series. That’s tied for the fourth-best odds. However, adding a top-notch starting pitcher would put the Mets in a stronger light.

Mets deal two prospects for Joe Ryan

The Mets have the fifth-best farm system, according to ESPN. So even though they already traded prospects Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat, they still could dip into the luxury of farm-system excess.

So what could they give up for Ryan without digging too deep of a farm hole?

The Mets could start by sending Clay Holmes as a 2026 fill-in for the Twins, who still have to give the impression of competing in 2026. Holmes only has one season as a starter. And even though he was reasonably good last season for the Mets, Ryan is better and younger.

Plus, Ryan presents the type of live arm that could give the Dodgers problems. His 10.2 K/9 attests to his ability to overpower hitters.

Ryan posted an ERA of 3.42 in 31 appearances last season. Also, he earned his first-ever All-Star appearance. By season’s end, he had logged a career-high 171 innings.

Along with Holmes, the Mets could send Jonah Tong. The 22-year-old has been working on his pitch mix, according to nypost.com. The cutter is a pitch that could be more effective for him. But there have been mixed results this spring.

“The last one got hit a little bit, but I’m happy with how things are progressing,” Tong said of the pitch. “The value of reps like this today [in a game] are the most important thing going forward. I think I’m in a good spot.”

One scout gave the type of analysis that might intrigue the Twins in a trade deal.

“This guy is different,” the National League scout said. “He has such a unique delivery, and his stuff is just different. That’s a good thing and something that you have to keep an eye on.

“I think those ups and downs he had when he got called up last year [were] kind of to be expected. The highs can be really high, but the lows can be tough. He’s a serious kid, though, so with that stuff and his mindset, I think he’ll figure it out.”

Is trading for Joe Ryan still in the Mets’ wheelhouse?

One question that would linger about another starting pitcher trade is: Do the Mets really need that type of move? And the answer is: It depends on how serious they are about competing with the Dodgers for the National League title.

And if they can’t match up with the Dodgers’ deep pitching staff, it’s hard to imagine them locking things down in a postseason series.

The Mets’ current rotation looks like this, according to MLB.com.

1. Freddy Peralta, RHP

2. Nolan McLean, RHP

3. Clay Holmes, RHP

4. Sean Manaea, LHP

5. David Peterson, LHP

6. Kodai Senga, RHP

“The Mets haven’t been shy about using a six-man rotation in the past, particularly early in the season, though it likely only makes sense here if Senga makes the team,” MLB.com wrote. “Others who will compete for jobs in camp include Jonah Tong, Christian Scott, and Tobias Myers.”

So, Ryan would fit as a stabilizing force in this rotation.

Overall, the Mets have a very strong team. It's just that the Dodgers are better. And the Dodgers are the team everybody else is chasing, once again. There's no other way to approach it in 2026. Go bold or go home.