The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin playing spring training games. LA has a number of intriguing storylines this spring. Of course, the most discussed story in Dodgers' spring training represents the beginning of their quest to three-peat as World Series champions. However, there are multiple players who have a lot to prove this spring, and one specific player stands out.

Today, we are going to take a look at the Dodgers' player with the most to prove in 2026 spring training. There are multiple players who realistically could be mentioned.

For example, Tanner Scott was an All-Star reliever with the Miami Marlins but struggled at an alarming rate in 2025 with the Dodgers. Emmet Sheehan is a young pitcher with a bright future who has dealt with injury concerns. There is another player who we will be focusing on today, though.

Here's why Dalton Rushing is the Dodgers' player with the most to prove in spring training.

Dalton Rushing preparing for spring training

Rushing, 25, was the Dodgers' top prospect a season ago. Los Angeles ended up giving him an opportunity in MLB last year, as the catcher/first baseman appeared in 53 total games.

Rushing hit just .204/.258/.324 across 155 plate appearances. It was a limited sample size and no one is going to overreact to 53 underwhelming contests. With that being said, Rushing is in a difficult position.

San Francisco Giants catcher Diego Cartaya is currently competing for a roster spot in spring training. Why is he being mentioned? Well, Dodgers fans will remember that Cartaya was once regarded as the top prospect in LA's organization. He faced a similar challenge to the one Rushing is dealing with — the Dodgers' MLB roster doesn't have room for another star catcher or first baseman.

Cartaya was blocked by Will Smith and Freddie Freeman. Who is Rushing blocked by? Smith and Freeman. Some may wonder why LA wouldn't just place one of the players at designated hitter. Well, there is a player by the name of Shohei Ohtani in the DH spot.

Rushing does not have a clear path to consistent playing time in MLB. The idea of the team's former No. 1 overall prospect beginning his career as a backup catcher will not entice the Dodgers. Rumors have swirled in the past about LA possibly moving Rushing to the outfield, but reports have suggested that won't occur.

Article Continues Below

Additionally, he was mentioned in some trade rumors a season ago. It appears Rushing won't be moved anytime soon, though.

What's the plan?

So, what's the plan? Rushing is MLB ready, so assuming he makes the big league squad, he will likely fill in at catcher and first base whenever Smith and Freeman need days off.

Rushing can give LA something to seriously think about with a big spring training, though. At the moment, he is on track to play a few times a week in the regular season. If he tears the cover off the baseball this spring, the Dodgers will have no choice but to do everything they can to give him more at-bats.

Dalton Rushing that ball out of here. pic.twitter.com/DI20aaYcRA — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 28, 2025

That could mean moving him to a different position. It could mean moving him around the diamond on a consistent basis to keep his bat in the lineup.

A strong spring training would also further cement his status as a player of the future for the Dodgers — regardless of which position.

Guys like Scott and Sheehan are looking to prove they can either stay healthy or get back on track in 2026. Meanwhile, Dalton Rushing was recently a top prospect who is ready for a full-time opportunity. He is playing for both the present and the long-term future, which is why he is the Dodgers' player with the most to prove in spring training.