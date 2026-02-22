When the New York Yankees enter any season, they have their eyes set on winning the World Series title. Spring training is New York's first step towards that goal and gives the Yankees a strong opportunity to evaluate their roster.

In terms of their lineup, the Yankees know they'll be led by MVP Aaron Judge. Players like Trent Grisham, Cody Bellinger and Jazz Chisholm are all expected to be major contributors while Giancarlo Stanton's power can't be counted when healthy.

Re-signing Bellinger was one of New York's top priorities of the offseason. He proved to be a strong fit in his New York debut. Furthermore, the Yankees are well aware of how scary having to face Judge and Bellinger back-to-back is.

But while retaining the former MVP might've been a necessity, it has left another outfielder in a precarious position. Former top prospect Jasson Dominguez, hailed The Martian, was once viewed as a generational-type player for the Yankees. Now, there isn't much room for him to play.

During spring training, Dominguez must prove his worth and why he deserves a spot on the roster.

Jasson Dominguez must prove himself in spring training

Barring any sudden changes, Bellinger is expecting to occupy left field while Grisham is in center and Judge is in right. Dominguez still could make the team as a fourth outfielder. Or, the Yankees could opt to keep him in Triple-A, ensuring every at-bats. Regardless, the top prospect's role on 2026's team remains unclear.

Dominguez got his biggest opportunity in the major leagues yet during the 2025 season, appearing in 123 games. The outfielder hit .257 with 10 home runs, 47 RBIs and 23 stolen bases. His speed on the basepaths is certainly tantalizing. But the Yankees are expecting more to see regular at-bats in the majors. Over his 149 games total in New York, Dominguez has hit .248 with 16 home runs, 58 RBIs and 29 stolen bases.

It wasn't long ago that Dominguez was considered one of the best prospects in baseball. In 2024, the outfielder was ranked as the No. 41 overall prospect in all of baseball and the best prospect in New York's farm system, via MLB Pipeline. His numbers at the minor league level point to a standout MLB career.

Over 353 games at the minor league level, Dominguez hit .274 with 47 home runs, 189 RBIs and 102 stolen bases. While he didn't spend long in Triple-A, the outfielder proved to be no match, hitting .325 with seven home runs, 35 RBIs and 18 stolen bases in 53 games.

There is no doubting the talent and potential that Dominguez has. But ultimately, he needs to prove himself at the major league level. With all avenues to playing time blocked, that becomes even more difficult.

At least in spring training, Dominguez can make an impact. A strong performance may force the Yankees hand in giving him a roster spot. Continuous struggles will only have him slip further down the depth chart.

Only 23-years-old, Dominguez still has time to figure things out. But the Yankees want immediate results. A poor start to spring training would set a gloomy tone for Dominguez's 2026 season.