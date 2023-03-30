The 2024 MLB Free Agency class certainly won’t be as talented as it was in 2023 with the likes of Aaron Judge, Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom, Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts on the market, but it could produce the most lucrative contract in MLB history for Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani. The two-way superstar is in his prime entering his age-29 season in 2024, and he headlines this free-agent class.

Although the list isn’t as loaded with star power compared to last season, various notable players are set to hit the open market next offseason, including Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud, Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins and Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito.

All of the below players will be locked in this campaign with Opening Day finally here, hoping to produce a big year and earn a nice payday in MLB Free Agency in 2024. Here are the notable 2024 free agents, broken down by position and according to MLB.com.

Catcher

Travis d’Arnaud (club option), Mitch Garver, Yan Gomes (club option), Yasmani Grandal, Omar Narváez, Mike Zunino

First Base

Josh Bell (opt-out), Brandon Belt, C.J. Cron, Rhys Hoskins, Eric Hosmer, Max Muncy (club option), Joey Votto (club option)

Second Base

Jon Berti (club option), Adam Frazier, Jorge Polanco (club option), Whit Merrifield (mutual option), Jonathan Schoop, Kolten Wong

Third Base

Brian Anderson, Matt Chapman, Josh Donaldson (mutual option), Eduardo Escobar (club option), Evan Longoria, Justin Turner (opt-out), Gio Urshela, Joey Wendle

Shortstop

Tim Anderson (club option), Elvis Andrus, Javier Báez (opt-out), Brandon Crawford, Paul DeJong (club option), Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Adalberto Mondesi, Amed Rosario

Outfield

Harrison Bader, Cody Bellinger, Charlie Blackmon, Michael Brantley, Mark Canha (club option), Michael Conforto (opt-out), Adam Duvall, Joey Gallo, Randal Grichuk, Robbie Grossman, Ian Happ, Teoscar Hernández, Max Kepler (club option), Kevin Kiermaier, Andrew McCutchen, Wil Myers, Joc Pederson, David Peralta, Tommy Pham, AJ Pollock, Jurickson Profar, Hunter Renfroe, Victor Robles (club option), Eddie Rosario (club option), Jorge Soler (opt-out), Michael A. Taylor, Jesse Winker

Designated Hitter

Jesús Aguilar, Matt Carpenter, Nelson Cruz, Trey Mancini (opt-out), J.D. Martinez, Shohei Ohtani

Starting Pitcher

Carlos Carrasco, Mike Clevinger (mutual option), Alex Cobb (club option), Johnny Cueto (club option), Jack Flaherty, Lucas Giolito, Sonny Gray, Zack Greinke, Andrew Heaney (opt-out), Kyle Hendricks (club option), Rich Hill, Clayton Kershaw, Corey Kluber (club option), Lance Lynn (club option), Kenta Maeda, Tyler Mahle, Sean Manaea (opt-out), Germán Márquez (club option), Wade Miley (mutual option), Frankie Montas, Jordan Montgomery, Charlie Morton (club option), Aaron Nola, Jake Odorizzi, Shohei Ohtani, Eduardo Rodriguez (opt-out), Hyun Jin Ryu, Max Scherzer (opt-out), Luis Severino, Blake Snell, Ross Stripling (opt-out), Marcus Stroman (opt-out), Noah Syndergaard, Julio Urías, Michael Wacha (club and player options), Alex Wood

Relief Pitcher

José Alvarado, Matt Barnes (club option), Anthony Bass, Andrew Chafin, Aroldis Chapman, Dylan Floro, Michael Fulmer, Luis García, Yimi García (club option), Chad Green (conditional player option) Josh Hader, Liam Hendriks (club option), Jordan Hicks, Daniel Hudson (club option), Craig Kimbrel, José Leclerc (club option), Seth Lugo (player option), Mark Melancon (mutual option), Matt Moore, Héctor Neris (club option), Adam Ottavino (player option), Alex Reyes (club option), David Robertson, Ryne Stanek, Hunter Strickland (club option), Blake Treinen, Kirby Yates (club option)