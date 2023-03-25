Joey Mistretta is a writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California and spent the majority of his time growing up playing baseball and basketball. He graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism. In addition to writing, Mistretta runs a sports Youtube channel and works as a seasonal play-by-play sports broadcaster.

Shohei Ohtani’s looming free agency has been one of the most discussed topics of the offseason. The conversation has carried over into spring training and will continue throughout the 2023 campaign. His incredible performance during the World Baseball Classic only enhanced talks about Ohtani potentially earning an eye-opening amount of money next offseason. The Los Angeles Angels’ superstar recently addressed the WBC, his tenure with the Angels, and his upcoming free agency, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“First time pitching in a playoff atmosphere since my days in Japan, so it was a little different,” Ohtani said. “It feels like this is what baseball should be all about. I don’t think it really changes anything as far as free agency is concerned. But I definitely want to win a ring with the Angels. …Whether I played in the Classic or not, my approach to the season is not going to change.”

A number of teams have already been linked to Shohei Ohtani. The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets are both expected to pursue him in free agency next offseason.

Ohtani’s comments will give an element of hope to Angels fans. It needs to be remembered that many people around the MLB world felt that Mike Trout would sign elsewhere before he inked his lucrative contract extension with the Halos. It seems likelier than not that Shohei will take his talents to a new team in free agency, but there is still a chance that he chooses to stay with Mike Trout in Anaheim.