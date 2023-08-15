Umpire Angel Hernandez lost again in his racial discrimination lawsuit against Major League Baseball after the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a 2021 ruling that granted the league a summary judgment, according to the Associated Press.

“Hernandez has failed to establish a statistically significant disparity between the promotion rates of white and minority umpires,” the 2nd Circuit wrote in an 11-page decision on Tuesday.

“MLB has provided persuasive expert evidence demonstrating that, during the years at issue, the difference in crew chief promotion rates between white and minority umpires was not statistically significant. Hernandez offers no explanation as to why MLB's statistical evidence is unreliable.”

The federal appeals court refused to reinstate his case on Tuesday after the appeal. A decision back in 2021 made by the District Court first ruled against the umpire.

Hernandez sued the league in 2017, alleging “he was discriminated against because he had not been assigned to the World Series since 2005 and had been passed over for promotion to crew chief,” per AP.

The 61-year-old was born in Cuba and first began umpiring in Major League Baseball in 1993; he served as an interim crew chief from 2011 to 2016.

He claimed that then-MLB executive Joe Torre, who made key umpire decisions, held animosity towards him dating back to his time as the manager of the New York Yankees, per AP.

“Hernandez has failed to show that the criteria Torre used in making crew chief promotion decisions caused the existing disparity between white and minority crew chiefs,” the panel consisting of U.S. Circuit Judges Susan L. Carney and Steven J. Menash, wrote. “Hernandez has made no showing that Torre harbors a bias against racial minorities.”

Oral arguments were heard on Jun. 8, and the decision was handed down on Tuesday morning.

Hernandez has been a controversial on-field umpire on multiple different occasions. That included having three calls at first base overturned in video reviews during Game 3 of the ALDS between the Yankees and Boston Red Sox, per AP.

Hernandez has been involved in several controversial incidents in Major League Baseball and continues to be criticized by players, coaches and fans.