Team USA captain Aaron Judge recently called Bobby Witt Jr. one of the best players in MLB. Ahead of Team USA's World Baseball Classic game against Canada on Friday night, Witt responded to Judge, via MLB Network.

“That's an honor,” the Team USA shortstop said. “How he works, who he is as an individual both on and off the field is special… Not only an amazing baseball player, but an amazing person.”

Witt is a star without question. He is certainly among the best players in the game.

Shohei Ohtani is the best all-around player at the moment given everything he does from an offensive standpoint in addition to his pitching. Judge is probably the best hitter in MLB right now. Witt could realistically be considered the third best overall player in the game heading into 2026, however.

Article Continues Below

As far as all-around position player talent is concerned, Bobby Witt Jr. may be the best in baseball. He hits for power and average, runs the bases well and he's extremely fast, and Witt plays incredible defense at a premier position in shortstop.

Witt will only benefit from playing on the same team as Judge.

“It's an honor to be able to share the same clubhouse, share the same field with him,” Witt continued. “And represent USA with him.”

Bobby Witt Jr., Aaron Judge and Team USA will play Team Canada at 8 PM EST on Friday night in the quarterfinals. The Team USA squad has not played up to their lofty pre-tournament expectations, but any ball club with Witt, Judge and many other stars is going to be capable of finding true momentum in any contest.