Team USA is set to take on Canada in the quarterfinals of the World Baseball Classic on Friday, March 13, at 8 p.m. EST. With the contest hours away, manager Mark DeRosa revealed the starting lineup he's using tonight, and it looks like Pete Crow-Armstrong is playing over Byron Buxton.

The soon-to-be 24-year-old outfielder will bat ninth in the order for Team USA on Friday night. He will be playing in the outfield alongside Roman Anthony (left field) and Aaron Judge (right field). Meanwhile, outfielder Kyle Schwarber is stepping in as the designated hitter. Buxton will sit on the bench for this matchup.

Tonight’s starting lineup against Canada ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/2Avjv87ySK — USA Baseball (@USABaseball) March 13, 2026

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Other notable lineup decisions from Mark DeRosa include Bryce Turang at second base, who has been playing incredibly well for Team USA. Additionally, Alex Bregman starting at third base over Gunnar Henderson is likely a surprise to many, as Bregman owns a .143 batting average. Also, DeRosa seems to be banking on Cal Raleigh to finally record his first hit of the WBC, starting the Seattle Mariners star over Will Smith at catcher.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has been one of the most consistent players on Team USA throughout the World Baseball Classic. In his 10 at-bats so far, the three-year MLB veteran owns a .300 batting average and .417 OBP while recording three hits, two home runs, and five RBIs. He is tied with Aaron Judge for the most home runs for the U.S.

As for Byron Buxton, he hasn't found as much success in the WBC. He has failed to record a hit in five at-bats. The two-time All-Star has a walk, a stolen base, and a run, while also managing to record one RBI as well. He could get another chance to play if Team USA defeats Canada on Friday.