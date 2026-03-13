The 2026 World Baseball Classic is now at the quarterfinals. On Friday, the Dominican Republic will take on South Korea. The Dominican Republic is currently 4-0.

As a result, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is adopting the mindset that has proven to work for the Dominican Republic, per Foul Territory. Essentially, it is an all-for-one-and-one-for-all approach.

“We've got no egos here,” he said.

"We've got no egos here." 😤 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. explains how special the Dominican Republic squad is. pic.twitter.com/Mu8vFPaD56 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 13, 2026

Over the course of four games, Guerrero batted .500 with 6 hits and 7 RBIs as well as two home runs. In 2023, he missed out on the World Baseball Classic due to a knee injury.

Meanwhile, the Dominican Republic is looking to capture its second WBC title. They won their first in 2013.

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Also, Guerrero is coming off a season in which he batted .292 with 172 hits, 23 home runs, and 84 RBIs with the Toronto Blue Jays. In the process, the Blue Jays made it all the way to the World Series before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games.

Also, the Dominican Republic is being managed by Albert Pujols. Some of the other big names include Fernando Tatis Jr., Julio Rodríguez, Juan Soto, and Oneil Cruz.

Altogether, Guerrero has played in MLB for seven seasons beginning in 2019. He has played all seven seasons with the Blue Jays.

Along the way, he has become a five-time MLB All-Star, a 2021 Hank Aaron Award winner, a 2023 Home Run Derby champion, a Silver Slugger Award winner, and the 2025 ALCS MVP. Additionally, Guerrero signed a 14-year, $500 million contract with the Blue Jays.

The World Baseball Classic final is scheduled for March 17.