The World Baseball Classic grew in importance when Shohei Ohtani led Japan to the championship in 2023. It is reaching even greater heights this year with Aaron Judge competing for Team USA. The stakes just feel bigger when the game's best hitter is involved. He is not carrying himself like a major draw, however. The New York Yankees superstar is honored to represent his country on the international stage, for he knows what it takes to make such an event possible.

While speaking to fellow future Hall of Fame athlete Kevin Durant in an interview for Boardroom Cover Story (co-owned by the latter), Judge explains the pride he feels to wear the United States uniform in the WBC.

“It's a cool experience, man,” the three-time American League MVP told the two-time NBA Finals MVP. “The greatest players in the game all on one team, and we're all fighting for one thing. It's not like an All-Star Game, where you kind of show up, you're having fun {it's} for the fans. This is for your country.

“There's a lot of people that have sacrificed to allow me and my family to have such a great life and play a kid's game. So, that's always in my mind every time I step on the field.”

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Aaron Judge and KD on playing for Team USA 🇺🇸 🎙️ full Cover Story drops 3.25 👀 pic.twitter.com/KwIx0jP4It — Boardroom (@boardroom) March 13, 2026

It is clear manager Mark DeRosa made the right call naming Judge as Team USA captain. Apart from being the squad's top player, the 33-year-old right fielder also understands that the World Baseball Classic transcends the action itself. National pride fuels what would otherwise be just an exhibition competition or an MLB tune-up.

When household names like Aaron Judge announce their WBC participation almost a year in advance, the tournament's significance resonates with people around the globe. He is moving the game forward by simply embracing this opportunity. Kevin Durant can certainly respect the sentiment. Despite already having won three Olympics gold medals, he chose to play for Team USA in the 2024 Tokyo Games at 35 years of age. Durant felt he owed it to his country.

And Judge feels the same way. No. 99 will try to gain some inspiration from Durant and lead the United States to the WBC crown. Team USA battles Canada in the quarterfinals on Friday. First pitch is at approximately 8 p.m. ET.