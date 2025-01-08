After winning two championships in eight years, the Houston Astros are focused on staying competitive in the present while also building for the future. The Arizona Diamondbacks are hungry to get over the hump and are aggressively stockpiling their roster with notable talent. These two franchises are each trying to navigate pivotal offseasons that could determine how they fare the next few years.

And now they are converging, via a Tuesday night trade. The Astros are sending utility infielder Grae Kessinger to the Diamondbacks for right-handed pitching prospect Matthew Linskey, per The Athletic's Chandler Rome.

Kessinger, a 2019 second-round draft pick, flashes a dependable glove all over the diamond and could be a valuable depth piece for Arizona next season. His bat is an issue, though, one that could limit playing opportunities. Kessinger went hitless in 21 at-bats for Houston during the 2024 campaign. At 27 years of age, there is still hope he can correct his flaws and morph into a serviceable big-league contributor.

Linskey is a bit more mysterious. The former 16th-rounder is 22 years of age and has yet to pitch past the Single-A level. Such a trajectory traditionally warrants skepticism, but he showed promise with the Visalia Rawhide. Linskey recorded a 1.59 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched. The Astros will monitor his progress in their minor league system and attempt to develop him into their next hidden gem.

Simply put, this trade is a low-cost move for both teams that could generate some decent production down the road. Furthermore, it fits with the ballclubs' respective philosophies. Arizona has emphasized defense in recent years, and Houston is always looking for potential breakout hurlers who can help it survive an inevitable avalanche of injuries.

Diamondbacks and Astros hope to bounce back in 2025

General managers Mike Hazen and Dana Brown will not bring out the bubbly for this specific move, but they will likely take some satisfaction in staying true to form. A Texas Rangers' Game 7 win in the American League Championship series prevented an Astros-Diamondbacks World Series from taking shape in 2023, but both teams are still thinking big for 2025.

Houston's ambition is tougher than usual to spot, following its decision to trade two-way star outfielder Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs and its stalled talks with franchise stalwart Alex Bregman. But Dana Brown exhibited urgency by signing former D-backs first baseman Christian Walker to a three-year, $60 million contract, suggesting that the Stros still fancy themselves as legitimate AL contenders.

Arizona's intentions speak for themselves. The organization added one of the best starting pitchers, inking 2021 Cy Young Corbin Burnes to a six-year deal worth $210 million. He heads up a rotation that is loaded with credentials and ability. Hazen aims to complement a proficient lineup, which now includes Christian Walker replacement Josh Naylor, with an impactful pitching staff, thereby closing the gap that exists between them and their divisional foes. Grae Kessinger will ideally add some more stability in the field.

Given the seemingly mundane nature of this move, it is clear that both the Astros and Diamondbacks are constantly thinking of ways to improve their roster. Time will tell if either club comes away triumphant from this exchange.