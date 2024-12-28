One of the best starting pitchers in free agency this winter has officially found a new home. Former Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes has agreed to a six-year, $210 million contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman.

Burnes has an opt-out in his contract after two seasons, per Heyman. With this move, the Diamondbacks add the ace that they needed to get back into contention in the National League.

Burnes spent one season with the Orioles after a very successful six-year stint with the Milwaukee Brewers. The 2021 Cy Young Award winner has been selected to the All-Star game in each of the last four seasons and should immediately make a big impact in Arizona.

