Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

Didi Gregorius has been a regular in the big leagues over the last decade, but he now finds himself without an MLB home. With the hopes of returning to the show, the infielder has signed a deal for the 2023 season with Algodoneros de Unión Laguna of the Mexican League.

5 de sus 11 temporadas en @MLB fueron con los @Yankees en donde cubrió de forma extraordinaria el lugar de Derek Jeter… hoy su camisola será guinda, la nuestra 😎 Bienvenido a casa, Didi Gregorius 🔥#SiempreEnRevolución 😎 hey ‼️ pic.twitter.com/2cEYpkL6dC — Algodoneros Unión Laguna (@AlgodonerosUL) May 1, 2023

Gregorius last played for the Philadelphia Phillies from 2019 to 2022, ultimately getting released last August after Bryson Stott stole his spot at shortstop. No one ended up signing the Curacao native and now he’ll hope to jumpstart his career south of the border.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Didi Gregorius signed with the Cincinnati Reds way back in 2007 as an undrafted free agent for a mere $50,000 and eventually made his MLB debut in 2012. He ended up in Arizona for a couple of years before heading to the New York Yankees, where Gregorius replaced Derek Jeter. His best years came in the Bronx, batting .269 in five seasons and showing impressive power.

While baseball is getting younger and younger, Gregorius is just 33. If he can produce down in Mexico, perhaps another ball club will give him a chance in the Majors. The veteran most recently competed with the Netherlands at the 2023 World Baseball Classic in March. If he can’t get his foot in the door in America again, Gregorius can still make a healthy living in other countries playing the sport he loves, especially in Mexico.

Laguna currently sits in fifth place in the Mexican League through nine games with a 5-4 record. Didi Gregorius should add an offensive punch to their lineup.