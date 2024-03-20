The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres are set to open the 2024 MLB regular season with a two-game set in South Korea, hyping up fans all over the globe with the upcoming Seoul Series. However, greater safety measures must be undertaken to ensure the protection of players, coaches, and fans alike after the Seoul Guro Police station received a bomb threat that could put thousands in peril, per Joseph Kim.
According to Kim, the police received an email from a yet to be identified culprit threatening the safety of Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, among others. The email reads, “We will detonate a high-performance bomb at the Gocheok Sky Dome to harm players such as Shohei Ohtani of the LA Dodgers.”
Kim added that no one appears to be in any sense of imminent danger, as the authorities haven't yet detected the presence of explosives around the area.
The culprit is one step closer to being identified at the very least, as Kim reported that the authorities have already confirmed that the sender of the threatening email is located in Japan. The police force is now planning to track down the sender of the email while they also intend to deploy 30 special forces and 120 SWAT personnel to do a thorough search for any hint of danger so as to ensure the safety of everybody near the premises.
Authorities in South Korea were already alerted by a staff member from the Vancouver Consulate General in Korea that a bomb threat would be carried out to create an atmosphere of fear around the Dodgers and Padres' Opening Day clash.
It's rather unfortunate that there is a sense of fear surrounding the MLB's first-ever series in South Korea; this was supposed to be an opportunity to grow the game of baseball on an even grander scale, and now, this might discourage teams from participating in games held in a faraway foreign country.
The hope now is that everyone remains safe and that the Dodgers and Padres' Seoul Series proceeds with no one getting so much as a scratch. Moreover, hopefully the authorities are able to apprehend the sender of the email as soon as possible.