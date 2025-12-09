Shohei Ohtani is already considered by many to be the GOAT of baseball. The Los Angeles Dodgers star's unique blend of hitting and pitching prowess has now translated to team success, winning two rings for his team. His individual brilliance cannot be understated. What might go under the radar, though, is Ohtani's kindness off the field.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts recounted a great story illustrating Ohtani's silent kindness. Roberts said that one of their former players, pitcher Gus Varland, had a mother who was diagnosed with cancer. Ohtani made a big contribution to helping his then-teammate and his mother's cancer treatment.

As fate would have it, Varland's brother Louis was part of the Blue Jays' pitching staff that they faced in this year's World Series. There, Roberts saw the brothers' mother, who happily reported to him that her cancer was gone. The Dodgers manager summed up Ohtani by saying, “Shohei does a lot of great things, but a lot of what he does is on the down low, quiet. So people don't talk about it.”

Ohtani's greatness on the field is anything but quiet. The Dodgers star has quickly become the face of the MLB due to his excellence as a pitcher and a hitter. He won his fourth MVP this season after another stellar year as a hitter (1.014 OPS and 55 home runs) and his return to the mound as a starter (2.87 ERA in 14 starts, 62 strikeouts). Ohtani helped lead the Dodgers to their second consecutive World Series.

Off the field, Ohtani keeps a relatively low profile, except for the many commercials and advertisements he does in Japan. The Dodgers star doesn't really show off his personal life too much, so it's great to see other people tell his story.