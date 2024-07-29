Reyes Moronta, who spent parts of six seasons in the MLB with four different teams, tragically passed away on Sunday night at just 31 years old. Moronta, who most recently pitched for the Bravos de Leon in the Mexican League this year, was involved in a traffic accident that led to his untimely death.

Moronta latched on with the San Francisco Giants as an international free agent at just 17 years old all the way back in 2010, and he gradually worked his way up to the majors. He spent most of his MLB career with the Giants, while also taking the mound in the majors for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, and most recently, the Los Angeles Angels in the 2023 campaign.

Reyes Moronta's MLB career

Moronta was a key pitcher out of the bullpen for the Giants in 2018 (5-2, 2.49 ERA, 1 SV, 79 K, 1.09 WHIP) and 2019 (3-7, 2.86 ERA, 70 K, 1.31 WHIP). While he appeared in a combined 125 games during those two seasons, he appeared in just 52 over the rest of his career, as he struggled to replicate his form from those two campaigns.

After appearing in two games with the Angels last season, Moronta latched on in the Mexican League, but he ended up getting released on July 25th. While his career was short lived, when Moronta had his stuff going, he was a weapon out of the bullpen, as his peak with the Giants was very impressive.

It's tough to continually maintain success in the MLB, though, and that's what Moronta struggled with. Unfortunately, after this tragic accident, he won't have an opportunity to find his way back to the majors, and it's safe to say that his life came to an end far too soon. Teams and players across the league have been sharing their condolences, and the league will be mourning the loss of one of their own over the next few days.