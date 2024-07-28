The San Diego Padres acquired Jason Adam from the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday to bolster their bullpen, but they might not be done there.

Former ace Blake Snell, who is now with the San Francisco Giants, is on the Padres' radar as they focus on starting pitching with Joe Musgrove and Yu Darvish injured.

Via Jon Heyman:

“Uber aggressive Padres are among a half-dozen teams to check in on their former pitcher Blake Snell, who won his 2nd Cy Young for them in 2023. Still iffy on possible trade for BS with SF also playing well now (and Snell dominating Saturday).”

As Heyman pointed out, however, many teams are interested in Snell, and there's no guarantee the Giants will even move him at the deadline. After a brutal start to the campaign, the left-hander has looked fantastic across his last four starts. He absolutely shoved on Saturday, tossing six innings of scoreless baseball against the Colorado Rockies while striking out 15 hitters in the process.

Padres reunion for Snell?

We know Padres fans would love to have Snell back. After all, he did win a Cy Young last season with the ball club, going 14-9 in 32 starts with a 2.25 ERA. Snell struck out 234 hitters in 180 innings of work as well. Across three seasons in San Diego, he went 29-25, compiling a 3.15 ERA. Respectable, to say the least.

Again, it feels unlikely Snell will even be traded but the Padres could be an intriguing landing spot. As mentioned, they're having a ton of health issues with their staff, therefore the possible addition of Snell would be a valuable one. The veteran has a 0.75 ERA in four outings since returning from a groin injury and has looked like the pitcher of the past once again.

The New York Yankees are another team that is reportedly eyeing Snell.