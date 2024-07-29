Guess who's back! Mike Evans will be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2024 season. A few teams wooed the star wide receiver, but he ended up staying with the team that drafted him. However, that does not mean that Evans did not consider his other options.

In a recent interview, Evans revealed that he heavily considered the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans as his next teams in the offseason. However, he and his wife decided that they wanted to stay in Tampa, which is why he signed that two-year deal. (post from Ari Meirov)

“#Bucs WR Mike Evans said on NFL Network that he was thinking about the #Chiefs and #Texans prior to re-signing with Tampa Bay this offseason.

Evans could have become a free agent, but he and his wife both wanted to stay in Tampa and eventually agreed on a 2-year, $41 million deal.”

The Chiefs and the Texans are two of the most attractive destinations for star wide receivers right now. Kansas City's appeal is obvious: playing with Patrick Mahomes is a deal that most wide receivers will take. In Houston, one will get the chance to get paid while playing with an up-and-coming quarterback in CJ Stroud.

There's also the fact that Evans is from Texas. That gave him some extra incentive to potentially join the Texans and ditch the Buccaneers.

Mike Evans' quest for greatness

Despite all of that, Evans has decided to stay with the Buccaneers for at least two more years. His situation in Tampa Bay is not all bad, all things considered. His team made the playoffs last season and even upset the Philadelphia Eagles to make it to the Divisional Round. Evans' successful partnership with Baker Mayfield has been a pleasant surprise as well.

Evans will now have a chance to continue one of the most legendary streaks in NFL history. The Buccaneers star has gotten 1,000 receiving yards every season of his career so far. Team glory comes first, of course, but you can't deny that this record is surely on Evans' mind as they head into the 2024 season.

Tampa Bay will likely remain as the favorites to come out of the NFC South. The real question is if they have enough in the tank to win when they arrive at the playoffs. They will be facing some tough competition when they do arrive there. Can this team give their star wide receiver another championship?