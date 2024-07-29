Sunday's Cincinnati Bengals training camp looked like a normal one until defensive end Sam Hubbard left practice with a knee injury. For a team looking to make another Super Bowl run, losing Hubbard for an extended time period would be a big blow. However, Bengals fans can breathe a sigh of relief following some news from ESPN NFL Insider Dan Graziano.

“Bengals DE Sam Hubbard left practice Sunday with a knee injury and had an MRI Sunday night, but source says test results were good and Hubbard should be ok,” said Graziano via X, formerly Twitter.

Sam Hubbard looking to stay healthy for Bengals 2024 season

As he prepares toeEntering his seventh season with the Bengals, Hubbard has cemented himself as one of the team's defensive leaders. The defensive end had a productive 2023 campaign in black and orange, starting in all 15 games he played in. The former Ohio State standout missed two games due to an ankle injury, but he still amassed 58 combined tackles and six sacks on the year.

Even though it was minor, you never want to see anyone go down with an injury during training camp. Hubbard has generally managed to stay on the field for most of his career, as he's only played in less than 15 games once through his first six seasons, so hopefully he can manage to remain healthy for the Bengals this upcoming year, despite the fact that he's already picked up a knock early on in training camp.

Another playoff run could be in Bengals' near future

With the team back to full health, as well as the majority of the coaching staff led by head coach Zac Taylor returning, the Bengals look primed for a return to the playoffs. Offensive coordinator Brian Callahan left to take the Tennessee Titans' head coaching job, with quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher getting promoted to the OC role in an effort to maintain continuity.

After making the postseason in 2021 and 2022, Cincinnati missed out on the action last year. However, the AFC North is a winnable division, even with the presence of three tough division rivals in the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Cleveland Browns.

Peeking at the schedule, the Bengals have a decent chance at putting together a strong season. The divisional games against the Ravens, Steelers, and Browns are never easy, but Cincy has played well in those contests under Taylor. Matchups away against the Kansas City Chiefs (Week 2), the Los Angeles Chargers (Week 11), and the Dallas Cowboys (Week 14) won't be easy. Nor will a home tilt versus the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8.

Yet it looks as if Taylor's team has a manageable slate that could very well lead to a division title. As long as Hubbard, quarterback Joe Burrow, and other key players stay healthy, 2024 might be the first time that the Lombardi Trophy makes a trip to Cincinnati.