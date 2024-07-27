The Philadelphia Phillies got in on the trade deadline action Saturday, dealing for Los Angeles Angels closer Carlos Estévez, via The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

“The Phillies are acquiring Carlos Estévez from the Angels, sources tell @TheAthletic,” Rosenthal reported. “Estévez is one of the top closers available, along with the Marlins’ Tanner Scott.”

Philadelphia gave up a couple of top pitching prospects in return, via ESPN's Jeff Passan.

“Closer Carlos Estevez is headed back to the Phillies in the deal for George Klassen and Samuel Aldegheri, sources tell ESPN,” Passan said. “@Ken_Rosenthal had Estevez first. The best staff in the National League gets even better.”