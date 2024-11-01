After spending a year away from baseball to focus on his health and personal life, former MLB slugger Trey Mancini is eyeing a return to the diamond. Mancini, known for his tenure with the Baltimore Orioles, had taken the 2024 season off following a battle with Stage 3 colon cancer at the age of 27, and this time away allowed him to recuperate and reflect on both his health and career.

During his hiatus, Mancini engaged in various activities with his wife, Sara Mancini, from traveling to playing tennis and pickleball. From a spectator's view, he also enjoyed baseball, rekindling his love for the game in a more relaxed setting. Despite enjoying his activities away from the professional stress, Mancini missed the game profoundly.

“Honestly, for a couple of months, I thought I was going to be done. And I really enjoyed this year. I’ve enjoyed life. But at the same time, I really do think I have something left to give the game,” Mancini expressed in an article by Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner. His wife noted the transformation in his outlook, emphasizing the balance he achieved during his year off, which helped him process the trauma of his diagnosis.

Mancini's journey through cancer was a pivotal life moment that brought significant challenges beyond the physical symptoms. The mental and emotional toll was immense, with the initial diagnosis leaving him and his family reeling. Yet, it was the care and urgency of Baltimore’s head athletic trainer, Brian Ebel, that led to the early detection and treatment that ultimately saved his life.

Reflecting on his potential return to baseball, Mancini acknowledged the difficulties ahead. Not only has he been away from the game for a significant period, but he is also turning 33, which presents another hurdle in the highly competitive environment of MLB. However, the first baseman feels rejuvenated and ready to prove that he can still contribute significantly.

Mancini’s last active seasons saw fluctuations in performance, often impacted by the mental weight of his health concerns. Yet, his return in 2021 post-cancer treatment showcased his resilience, hitting .255 with 21 home runs across 147 games. While his stint with the Chicago Cubs ended less than ideally, the desire to leave a more fulfilling mark on his career has motivated him to attempt a comeback.

As Mancini prepares for what may be his final chapter in MLB, his story remains one of determination and resilience. With his health in a better place and his passion rekindled, Mancini is not just seeking to extend his career but also to inspire others facing similar battles, proving that life’s challenges, while daunting, can lead to new beginnings and renewed aspirations.