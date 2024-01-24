In the midst of a quiet offseason, the Marlins have signed Trey Mancini to a minor league deal.

The Miami Marlins have stayed relatively quiet throughout the offseason as they build their post-Kim NG roster. While the Marlins did not shock the system with their latest signing, Miami has added a slugger to their roster.

The Marlins have signed Trey Mancini to a minor league contract, via Jon Heyman of the New York Post. While the financials of his deal haven't been disclosed, Mancini will receive an invite to major league spring training.

Mancini started the 2023 with the Chicago Cubs, where he appeared in 79 games. He hit .234 with four home runs and 38 RBI. The outfielder/first baseman was ultimately released by the Cubs before latching on a minor league deal with the Cincinnati Reds. However, he didn't reach the majors again in 2023.

The slugger's power has gone down considerably from the early part of his career. However, considering that Mancini beat colon cancer, the Marlins and everyone in the major leagues is happy to see Mancini still playing the game of baseball.

But more than just an inspirational story, Mancini provides Miami with a interesting bat off the bench; should he make the major league roster. He won a World Series with the Houston Astros in 2022. His addition was crucial to their championship run.

He might not be the every day player he was with the Baltimore Orioles, but Trey Mancini is a low-risk, high-reward signing for the Marlins. If he can't find his swing, it won't cost Miami much on a minor league deal. But if Mancini can carve out a role as a bench bat and defensive fill-in, the Marlins would have found a stellar addition on the cheap.