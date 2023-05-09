Fresh off the MLB Mexico City Series between the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants, Major League Baseball has plans to expand its international games to new countries over the next couple of years.

Reports surfaced earlier this week that the MLB wants to open the season in Seoul, South Korea in 2024 and now Tom Verducci reports that the league wants to bring some of its stars to France in 2025.

“As part of the collective bargaining agreement signed last year, MLB and the Players Association agreed to play regular season games at multiple international sites each year of the five-year contract, through 2026,” Verducci said.

“South Korea and France would join Mexico, Japan, Australia and the United Kingdom as countries to have hosted regular-season MLB games outside of the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico,” Verducci said.

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox played the first MLB games in Europe when they played a two-game set in London in 2019. Both teams are among several franchises that are interested in playing in Paris, according to Verducci. The league is set to return to London this June where the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs will play each other for two games.

After the international success of the 2023 World Baseball Classic, there is no better time than now for the MLB to capitalize on global exposure. The league has two international series already set for 2024, with the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets scheduled to play in London, while the Houston Astros and Colorado Rockies are expected to play in Mexico City.