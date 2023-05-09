Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has already made plenty of headlines with the Yokohama BayStars. After being reinstated by the MLB, the Dodgers released Bauer, and he headed overseas to continue his professional baseball career.

So far, it isn’t going well for Bauer, and he was absolutely shelled in his second start.

Trevor Bauer’s final line in his 2nd career NPB start 6.0 IP, 11 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 0 BB, 8 K, 103 PI Coughed up 3 home runs pic.twitter.com/FTmdx5KQos — Yakyu Cosmopolitan (@yakyucosmo) May 9, 2023

Bauer’s final stat line was ugly in all areas. He gave up seven runs (six earned) on 11 hits in six innings, including three home runs. Perhaps the only encouraging sign is that he walked zero and had eight strikeouts.

Kazuma Okamoto goes deep off Trevor Bauer pic.twitter.com/jVzLP5HGGg — Yakyu Cosmopolitan (@yakyucosmo) May 9, 2023

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Bauer’s first outing with the BayStars was much better: He went seven innings, giving up just one run and one walk on seven hits. However, his second go-around was a trainwreck, and he just couldn’t have any easy innings. Bauer also finished the day with a pitch count of 103 in six innings.

Bauer also made headlines with a sword celebration that drew some backlash from his teammate, although the two cleared the air shortly after.

Bauer’s suspension from the MLB likely will make it difficult for him to find another team willing to take a chance on him. The difference between his first and second outings with the BayStars was pretty drastic, so it will be interesting to see how he fares in his third outing.

Trevor Bauer has fallen far from grace since he was a member of the Dodgers, and the 32-year-old will try and fix his struggles before the BayStars decide to release him.